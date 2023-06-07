Philadelphia Phillies Injury News: Help is on the Way!

Here’s the latest news and notes on the Phillies injuries as updated by the ballclub:
INF Alec Bohm (strained left hamstring)- Bohm told the media he believes he could be activated on June 10, the date he is eligible to come off the IL. He strained his hamstring on May 30 against the New York Mets. Expected Return: June 10
LHP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation)- Alavarado pitched one inning for Double-A Reading on Tuesday, June 6. The lefty allowed three hits and two earned runs in the outing. He could be available for the Phillies on June 9 at the start of the Dodgers series. Expected Return: June 9
1B Darick Hall (right thumb surgery)- Hall –who has been out since April 5– is progressing in his rehab from thumb surgery and recently reported to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Phils’ skipper Rob Thomson told the media Hall will need a “good amount of at-bats” before returning to the Phils. Expected Return: Mid-June
CF Cristian Pache (right meniscus tear)- Pache’s rehab moved to Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier this week and a return to the Big Leagues is looming. Expected Return: Early-to-mid June
In other injury news:
RHP Andrew Painter (right UCL sprain)– The 20-year-old prospect halted his throwing program while recovering from an illness according to Thomson. Painter will increase his throwing in approximately a week. He had been throwing from flat ground. The Phillies organization still believes Painter will pitch competitively this season. Expected Return: Midsummer
1B Rhys Hoskins (left ACL surgery)- no timetable for a return however the Phillies first baseman hopes that he can return if the team makes another postseason run. Hoskins was recently in the dugout and was sporting a new look, a full beard. A normal return timeline from ACL surgery is 8-12 months. Hoskins went under the knife in early-April putting the short end of that timeline into November. Expected Return: Likely out for the season.
They just let anyone into the dugout these days pic.twitter.com/I2DKsKzHT2— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 6, 2023
They just let anyone into the dugout these days pic.twitter.com/I2DKsKzHT2