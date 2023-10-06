Phillies

2023 NL Division Series Preview: Phillies vs. Braves Preview

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

 

The Philadelphia Phillies (Postseason: 2-0) and Atlanta Braves (Regular Season: 104-58) will renew their NL East rivalry beginning Saturday night in the best-of-five games 2023 National League Division Series.  Saturday’s game from Truist Park in Cobb County, GA will mark the 14th time the two have met during the 2023 MLB season and is a rematch of the 2022 National League Division Series, which the Phillies won 3-1 on their way to the 2022 World Series.  Buckle up for what is bound to be a classic NL East slugfest.

Here’s a preview of the 2023 NL Division Series, Phillies vs. Braves, including how they got here, things to watch, betting odds, matchups and more.

How They Got Here

Philadelphia Phillies

  • The Phillies finished 2023 MLB regular season with a 90-72 record, good enough for 2nd place in the NL East and the top NL Wild Card spot (4th seed in the NL Postseason bracket).  As the top NL Wild Card team, the Phillies hosted the 2023 NL Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park against the Miami Marlins.  Thanks to stellar starting pitching from Zack Wheeler and Aarond Nola combined with timely hitting, the Phillies dispatched the Marlins in two games to advance to the 2023 NLDS for the second consecutive season.
      • NL Wild Card Series: PHI def. MIA 2-0

Atlanta Braves

  • The Braves finished the 2023 MLB regular season with a 104-58 record, good enough for the best record in baseball and their sixth consecutive NL East championship.  Atlanta clinched a postseason berth in on September 10 and the NL East crown a week later in Philadelphia of all places and was awarded the No. 1 seed in the NL postseason.  In an effort to keep momentum, the Braves have welcomed fans to Truist Park for a series of simulated games while awaiting their NLDS opponent.  The Braves will have had a six-day break by first pitch of the NLDS on Saturday.
      • Last Game: Sunday, October 1- ATL-9 | WSH-10

Five Things to Watch for in the NLDS

  • Can the Phils pitching slowdown Atlanta’s powerful offense?
  • Is Braves SP Max Fried healthy? The lefty has been dealing with a blister issue on his left index finger.
  • Both teams have question marks in their rotation beyond their set No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers.
  • Does Atlanta tweak their rotation to keep Spencer Strider from pitching in the raucous environment at Citizens Bank Park?
  • Can the Phillies carry momentum into the NLDS? Can Atlanta pick up where they left off after clinching a Postseason berth in mid-September?

 

2023 MLB Postseason Betting Odds from BetMGM

Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Betting Odds Odds Play
To Win the World Series +800 BetMGM logo
To Win the National League +375 BetMGM logo

2023 World Series Odds from FanGraphs

  • Braves– 27.5%

  • Phillies– 11.7%

 

Phillies vs. Braves: NLDS Projections from FanGraphs

  • Braves % to Win the NLDS- 61.3%

  • Phillies % to Win the NLDS- 38.7%

 

Phillies vs. Braves: Probable Starting Pitchers

NLDS Game 1: Saturday, October 7 | 6:07 PM/EDT

    • PHI Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) vs. ATL Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA)

NLDS Game 2: Monday, October 9 | 6:07 PM/EDT

    • PHI Zack Wheeler (Postseason: 1-0, 1.35 ERA) vs. Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA)

NLDS Game 3: Wednesday, October 11 | TBD

    • ATL Bryce Elder or Other vs. PHI Aaron Nola (Postseason: 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

NLDS Game 4: Thursday, October 12 | TBD (if necessary)

    • ATL Spencer Strider or Other vs. PHI Taijuan Walker or Cristopher Sanchez or Ranger Suarez or Other

NLDS Game 5: Saturday, October 14 | TBD (if necessary)

    • PHI Zack Wheeler vs. ATL Max Fried or Other

 

Phillies vs. Braves: 2023 Offensive Leaders (Regular Season)

Atlanta Offensive Stat Phillies
Olson 54 Home Runs 47 Schwarber
Acuna Jr. .337 Batting Average .293 Harper
Olson 139 RBI 106 Castellanos
Acuna Jr. .416 OBP .401 Harper
Acuna Jr. 1.012 OPS .900 Harper
Acuna Jr. 73 SB 31 Stott

 

Phillies vs. Braves: 2023 Pitching Leaders (Regular Season)

Atlanta Pitching Stat Phillies
Morton 3.64 ERA 3.61 Wheeler
Strider 20 Wins 15 Walker
Strider 281 Ks 212 Wheeler
Strider 186.2 IP 193.2 Nola
Strider 13.55 K/9 9.94 Wheeler
Strider 1.09 WHIP 1.08 Wheeler
Note: Pitching Stats Are For Starters.

 

Phillies vs. Braves: 2023 Head-to-Head

  • Atlanta won the 2023 season series, 8-5.
  • Seven-games were decided by 2-runs or less.
  • Four-games went to extra innings (ATL 3-1).
 
Date Winner Loser
Thu, May 25, 2023 @ATL 8 PHI 5
Fri, May 26, 2023 PHI 6 @ATL 4
Sat, May 27, 2023 PHI 2 @ATL 1
Sun, May 28, 2023 @ATL 11 PHI 4
Tue, Jun 20, 2023 ATL 4 @PHI 2
Thu, Jun 22, 2023 ATL 5 @PHI 1 (10)
Mon, Sep 11, 2023 ATL 10 @PHI 8 (10)
Mon, Sep 11, 2023 @PHI 7 ATL 5
Tue, Sep 12, 2023 ATL 7 @PHI 6 (10)
Wed, Sep 13, 2023 ATL 4 @PHI 1
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 PHI 7 @ATL 1
Tue, Sep 19, 2023 @ATL 9 PHI 3
Wed, Sep 20, 2023 PHI 6 @ATL 5 (10)

Phillies vs. Braves: Postseason History

  • Atlanta and Philadelphia have met twice in the Postseason.
    • 1993 National League Wild Card Series (PHI 4-2)
    • 2022 National League Division Series (PHI 3-1)
  • The Phillies have won both Postseason series against Atlanta.

1993 National League Championship Series

  • Game 1: ATL- 3 | PHI-4 (10)
    • WP: Williams (1-0) | LP: McMichael (0-1)
  • Game 2: ATL-14 | PHI-3
    • WP: Maddox (1-0) | LP: Greene (0-1)
  • Game 3: PHI-4 | ATL-9
    • WP: Glavine (1-0) | LP: Mullholland (0-1)
  • Game 4: PHI-2 | ATL-1
    • WP: Jackson (1-0) | LP: Smoltz (o-1) | SV: Williams (1)
  • Game 5: PHI-4 | ATL-3 (10)
    • WP- Williams (2-0) | LP: Wohlers (0-1) | SV: Andersen (1)
  • Game 6: ATL-3 | PHI-6
    • WP: Greene (1-1) | LP: Maddox (1-1) | SV: Williams (2)

2022 National League Division Series

  • Game 1: PHI-7 | ATL-6
    • WP: Dominguez (1-0) | LP: Fried (0-1)
  • Game 2: PHI-0 | ATL-3
    • WP: Wright (1-0) | LP: Wheeler (0-1) | SV: Jansen (1)
  • Game 3: ATL-1 | PHI-9
    • WP: Nola (1-0) | LP: Strider (0-1)
  • Game 4: ATL-3 | PHI-8
    • WP: Hand (1-0) | LP: Morton (0-1)
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

2023 NLDS: Phillies vs. Braves 2023 NLDS Schedule

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
2023 NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Crush Marlins, Advance to NLDS Against Atlanta
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 4 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Defeat Marlins 4-1 to take NL Wild Card Series Game 1
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023
Phillies
2023 Phillies Postseason Roster: Phillies NL Wild Card Series Roster is Set
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023
Phillies
WATCH: Phillies 2023 Postseason Hype Video Has Dropped
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 2 2023