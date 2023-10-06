2023 NL Division Series Preview: Phillies vs. Braves Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies (Postseason: 2-0) and Atlanta Braves (Regular Season: 104-58) will renew their NL East rivalry beginning Saturday night in the best-of-five games 2023 National League Division Series. Saturday’s game from Truist Park in Cobb County, GA will mark the 14th time the two have met during the 2023 MLB season and is a rematch of the 2022 National League Division Series, which the Phillies won 3-1 on their way to the 2022 World Series. Buckle up for what is bound to be a classic NL East slugfest.
Here’s a preview of the 2023 NL Division Series, Phillies vs. Braves, including how they got here, things to watch, betting odds, matchups and more.