2023 NLDS Game 4: Eight More, Topper! Phillies Return to NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies used the long ball, two from Nick Castellanos and one from Trea Turner, along with stellar pitching from Ranger Suarez and the bullpen en route to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in NLDS Game 4. The win eliminates the 104-win Braves and propels the Phillies to the 2023 National League Championship Series for the second season in a row. The Phillies will meet the Arizona Diamondbacks starting on Monday at Citizens Bank Park in NLCS Game 1.
Here’s how it went down in NLCS Game 4 including players of the game, plays of the game and more.
OOPS HE DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/wbYPHVmECq
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 13, 2023
TREA SHIESTY IS AT IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/4bBIhl3GzC
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 13, 2023
Johan Rojas tremendous catch in the 7th strands the bases loaded
JOHAN ROJAS, YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMAN pic.twitter.com/DLWja1CH0K
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 13, 2023
WP: R. Suarez (1-0, 1.04) | LP: S. Strider (0-1, 2.84) | SV: Strahm (1)
TOG: 3:08 | Attendance: 45,831 (sellout)
PHI Wins Series 3-1