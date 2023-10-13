Phillies

2023 NLDS Game 4: Eight More, Topper! Phillies Return to NLCS

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
2023 NLDS Game 4: Eight More, Topper! Phillies Return to NLCS Oct 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning during game four of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies used the long ball, two from Nick Castellanos and one from Trea Turner, along with stellar pitching from Ranger Suarez and the bullpen en route to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in NLDS Game 4.  The win eliminates the 104-win Braves and propels the Phillies to the 2023 National League Championship Series for the second season in a row.  The Phillies will meet the Arizona Diamondbacks starting on Monday at Citizens Bank Park in NLCS Game 1.

Here’s how it went down in NLCS Game 4 including players of the game, plays of the game and more.

How They Scored

  • ATL T4– Austin Riley homers (2) to LF | ATL-1, PHI-0
  • PHI B4– Nick Castellanos homers (3) to LF | ATL-1, PHI-1
  • PHI B5– Trea Turner homers (2) to LF | ATL-1, PHI-2
  • PHI B6– Castellanos homers (4) to left center | ATL-1, PHI-3

 

Players of the Game

  • PHI RF Nick Castellanos: 3-for-3, 2 HR (4), 2 R, 2 RBI
  • PHI SS Trea Turner: 4-for-4, HR (2), R, RBI

 

Plays of the Game

    • Nick Castellanos’ solo HR ties the game in the 4th

    • Trea Turner’s 5th inning solo HR breaks the tie

NLDS Game 4 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Braves 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0
Phillies 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 X 3 10 1

 

WP: R. Suarez (1-0, 1.04) | LP: S. Strider (0-1, 2.84) | SV: Strahm (1)

TOG: 3:08 | Attendance: 45,831 (sellout)

PHI Wins Series 3-1

Topics  
