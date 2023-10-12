2023 NLDS Game 4: Ranger Suarez Gets the Start for the Phillies

It should come as no surprise, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson has officially named LHP Ranger Suarez as the starter for National League Division Series Game 4 on Thursday night. Suarez started NLDS Game 1 allowing one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts over 3.2 innings. He was lifted by Thomson with two-outs in the 4th inning for this exact reason, to be able to close out the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in NLDS Game 4.
Suarez, who struggled due to injuries during the 2023 regular season, looked like his old self in Game 1. The 28-year-old lefty kept the Braves high powered offense off rhythm with a combo of his fastball, curveball, and sinker. Game 4 will mark the third time Suarez will face Atlanta in the postseason for his career. He’s allowed one earned run over seven innings during his previous two starts. The Phillies have won both of those games.
Thomson said the Phillies have a completely rested bullpen if Suarez struggles and they need to be proactive, or the matchups take them in that direction. 2022 NLDS Game 4, started by Noah Syndergaard who pitched three innings, is the perfect baseline for what the Phillies could do on Thursday night.
Suarez will be matched up against Atlanta’s Spencer Strider, who doesn’t love the idea of fans being at games. He will surely get a warm, cozy South Philadelphia welcome when he takes the mound. First pitch is set for 6:07 PM/EDT.
Tomorrow, we’re comin’ for ya .@SpencerSTRIDer ! NO MERCY! #MLB #Postseason #RedOctober #RingTheBell #Phillies
pic.twitter.com/dll1EBa8yD
— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) October 12, 2023
