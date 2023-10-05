Phillies

2023 NLDS: Phillies vs. Braves 2023 NLDS Schedule

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

 

Red October is rolling on for the Philadelphia Phillies thanks to a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.  Now that the NLWC Series is in the past, the Phillies can look ahead to a matchup with another NL East rival, the No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves, in the 2023 National League Division Series. The Phils and Braves will meet for the second consecutive Fall in the Division Series with a trip to the NL Championship Series on the line.  The best-of-five series is set to begin on Saturday in Atlanta.

Here’s a look at the complete 2023 NLDS Schedule for the Phillies vs. Braves:

2023 National League Divsion Series (Best-of-Five)

  • Game 1: Saturday, Oct 7- Phillies at Braves | First Pitch: TBD | TV: TBS
  • Game 2: Monday, Oct 9- Phillies at Braves | First Pitch: TBD | TV: TBS
  • Game 3: Wednesday, Oct 11- Braves at Phillies | First Pitch: TBD | TV: TBS
  • Game 4: Thursday, Oct 12- Braves at Phillies | First Pitch: TBD | TV: TBS (if necessary)
  • Game 5: Saturday, Oct 14- Phillies at Braves | First Pitch: TBD | TV: TBS (if necessary)
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

2023 NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Crush Marlins, Advance to NLDS Against Atlanta

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  2min
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  5h
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Defeat Marlins 4-1 to take NL Wild Card Series Game 1
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023
Phillies
2023 Phillies Postseason Roster: Phillies NL Wild Card Series Roster is Set
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023
Phillies
WATCH: Phillies 2023 Postseason Hype Video Has Dropped
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 2 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: Miami Marlins Expected to Have Luis Arraez in the Lineup for NLWCS Game 1
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 2 2023