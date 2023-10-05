2023 NLDS: Phillies vs. Braves 2023 NLDS Schedule

Red October is rolling on for the Philadelphia Phillies thanks to a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night in South Philadelphia. Now that the NLWC Series is in the past, the Phillies can look ahead to a matchup with another NL East rival, the No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves, in the 2023 National League Division Series. The Phils and Braves will meet for the second consecutive Fall in the Division Series with a trip to the NL Championship Series on the line. The best-of-five series is set to begin on Saturday in Atlanta.
Here’s a look at the complete 2023 NLDS Schedule for the Phillies vs. Braves: