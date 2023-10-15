2023 NLCS Preview: Diamonbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies return to the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive year after a 3-1 NLDS win over the 104-win Atlanta Braves. The Phils will face off against the red hot, upstart Arizona Diamondbacks, who swept the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, in a best-of-seven games series beginning on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. The two clubs met seven times during the 2023 MLB regular season with the Phillies taking the season series, 4-3. The Phillies are looking to become the first National League team to reach back-to-back World Series since the Dodgers in 2017 and 2018.
Here’s a preview of the 2023 NLCS, Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, including how they got here, storylines to watch, betting odds, matchups and more.