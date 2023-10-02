Eagles Injury Report: Cam Jurgens Suffered Foot Sprain, Is “Week-to-Week”

The Eagles are now one of just two undefeated teams in the league, but it appears they may have taken their first significant injury news of the season for the offense.
While injuries have plagued the defense, the offensive injuries have really been for guys who are a bit further down the depth chart.
That has changed with the news following the Commanders game this weekend, as Jeff McLane reports that starting right guard Cam Jurgens had an MRI that confirmed he had a foot sprain.
#Eagles RG Cam Jurgens suffered a foot sprain and could miss several weeks, an NFL source said. MRI confirmed team’s initial diagnosis.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 2, 2023
Nick Sirianni has deemed the injury as making Jurgens “week-to-week”.
With a designation like that, it’d seem unlikely Jurgens suits up for the Rams game next Sunday. If the Eagles choose to put him on IR, he’d also miss at least the Jets and Dolphins in the two weeks following that.
The Eagles have five weeks before their bye-week, so if the sprain isn’t too bad it would seem likely that Jurgens does at least return for the November 20th showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football following the team’s bye.
Sua Opeta would figure to start for Jurgens at right guard in the mean time considering he’s been the first off the bench to replace both Jurgens and Dickerson when they’ve had to exit.
Opeta has preformed well in his stints replacing either guard over the past two weeks.
Jack Driscoll or rookie Tyler Steen could also be options if needed as Driscoll filled in at both right guard and tackle last season and Steen is being cross trained at tackle and guard.
The Birds may also look to make some activations from the practice squad as both Brett Toth and Julian Good-Jones are interior linemen and are the only two with recent experience under center to serve as the potential backup in that role if needed.