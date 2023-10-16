Eagles

Eagles Injury Updates: Lane Johnson Ankle Injury Not Expected To Be Too Serious

Paul Bowman
Eagles Injury Updates: Lane Johnson Ankle Injury Not Expected To Be Too Serious

The Eagles offense was an absolute embarrassment on Sunday, lead by the offensive captains in Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown, who all had their part to play in making sure the team registered that first loss.

More importantly for moving forward, however, the Eagles had to play at MetLife on the turf which lead to several more injuries.

While some players, like Dallas Goedert and Milton Williams, were able to return later in the game, others were not so lucky.

Lane Johnson, a staple at right tackle, is perhaps the most notable of the bunch. Ian Rapoport, among other is reporting some more positive news on the veteran.

Reports indicate a clean MRI and Rapoport posted that the injury is believed to be a lateral ankle sprain.

Though not the best thing that could happen, it’s not an injury that will rule Lane Johnson out long term (though he could potentially miss a game or two).

The team itself has not commented on what the injury or status of Johnson would be.

Mum is also the word on injuries to Bradley Roby, Eli Ricks and Reed Blankenship (injured by an illegal blindside block) that has bare bones playing in the secondary at the moment. More on these injuries as information is released.

 

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
