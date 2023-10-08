Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Remain Undefeated With Win Over Rams

The Eagles offense came out humming for their first drive in their matchup in LA.
It gave them the early lead in this game but that didn’t last long as the secondary might as well have had no one in it and the Rams quickly tied it up.
The offense stalled and the defense got a stop of it’s own but the Rams took the lead after Quez Watkins opted not to get a first down and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal to match the touchdown the defense would give up immediately following.
Just before the half, with just over 30 seconds remaining, the Eagles went to AJ Brown and a few obvious penalties for a quick score that would send them to the half with a 17-14 lead.
The Rams took the second half kickoff and were gifted a facemask penalty on a play where no one touched the runner’s facemask. That gave the Rams a first down on what would have been something like 4th and 10. Ultimately, the bogus call resulted in the Rams punting from their own 41 instead of their 15.
The outcome was the Eagles being pinned at their five-yard line. The Eagles were rolling and in position to take a pretty commanding league when Jalen Hurts decided just to pass the ball to the Rams defensive backs. Nicholas Morrow missed out on an interception and, two plays later, a fumble that kept the offense from getting that field position back.
The Eagles managed to get back to 8-yard line (an amount of yardage that would have been good enough for a touchdown had they gotten either turnover or not had the bogus penalty gift the Rams 25 yards of field position), but wound up settling for a field goal as Jalen Hurts missed yet another wide-open Quez Watkins. By that point, it was fair to question whether Hurts was just not throwing to Watkins on purpose no matter what.
Haason Reddick made his first appearance of the season at the very end of the game with back-to-back sacks that forced a turnover on downs to give the Eagles the ball back with just two and a half minutes left and a two-score lead.
It was another game where the Eagles simply seemed to be playing an incomplete game below where they have shown the capability of playing, but nonetheless they did enough to turn on a bit of cruise control in the fourth quarter once again.
Dallas Goedert has had some huge blocks in the previous four wins for the Eagles this season, but he’s been a non-factor in the passing offense. That changed in LA as Goedert went off for 117 yards and a touchdown. He was the safety outlet fans have been looking for him to be and it was good to see Hurts finally look his way. He had a team-leading eight catches as the Eagles offense looked to keep the chains moving.
It’s been an extremely quiet season for Reddick, deafening even. The player who many journalists tried to build a pay issue around in the preseason has been all but absent from the first four games of the season. When the Rams had their last shot to win this game, however, Reddick is the one who came up large, putting Stafford on the ground behind the line on third down and then taking away any hope for even a pass attempt with a quick victory off the end on fourth and 12, his second sack of the game that basically sealed the win for the Birds.
