Eagles Roster Move: Birds Release Arryn Siposs, Sign Braden Mann To Practice Squad In Punter Swap

The Eagles have made a move at punter.
On Monday, the team announced that they released long-time punter Arryn Siposs from the practice squad and signed punter Braden Mann in his place.
We've signed P Braden Mann to the practice squad and released P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/41OPGfCB6b
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 18, 2023
We've signed P Braden Mann to the practice squad and released P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/41OPGfCB6b
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 18, 2023
Siposs had one more elevation from the practice squad remaining, so could theoretically be back if the team decides to keep going with a punter being elevated for an extended time.
For now, it seems the Eagles may do the same with Mann.
Mann was a sixth-round pick of the Jets in the 2020 draft.
He appeared in 43 games for New York, averaging 45.4 yards per punt with a long of 72 and a rate of 29.1% backing a team into their 20-yard line.
Siposs had averaged 44.6 with a long of 68 and a rate of 32.7% across 32 games.