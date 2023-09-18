Eagles

Eagles Roster Move: Birds Release Arryn Siposs, Sign Braden Mann To Practice Squad In Punter Swap

Paul Bowman
Kim Klement Neitzel, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have made a move at punter.

On Monday, the team announced that they released long-time punter Arryn Siposs from the practice squad and signed punter Braden Mann in his place.

Siposs had one more elevation from the practice squad remaining, so could theoretically be back if the team decides to keep going with a punter being elevated for an extended time.

For now, it seems the Eagles may do the same with Mann.

Mann was a sixth-round pick of the Jets in the 2020 draft.

He appeared in 43 games for New York, averaging 45.4 yards per punt with a long of 72 and a rate of 29.1% backing a team into their 20-yard line.

Siposs had averaged 44.6 with a long of 68 and a rate of 32.7% across 32 games.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
Paul Bowman

