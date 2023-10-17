Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Bring In Julio Jones, Josiah Scott

Some big news out of the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday following a brutal first loss of the season Sunday.

The Eagles announced in the afternoon that they had agreed to a deal with WR Julio Jones.

Julio Jones has, of course, been one of the top receivers in the league between 2012 and 2019. He hasn’t played in more than 10 games since the 2019 season, however, due to some injury issues.

Jones had previously indicated that he was looking for a chance to win and the “right opportunity” in the offseason and reports indicated he would be willing to wait for that opportunity. He chose to wait and the opportunity presented itself mid-season, just like the scenario I wrote about this June.

He would figure to step into the third wide receiver position vacated by Quez Watkins having been put on IR this past Sunday (10/14).

Last season in limited reps with the not-so-great Buccaneers, Jones registered 24 tackles for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He should provide an upgrade and great depth for the team along with OZ, not to mention his veteran leadership.

Jones is an eight-time Top 100 player, seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and a likely Hall of Famer.

Additionally, with the secondary falling apart, the Eagles are planning to bring back Josiah Scott per his agency, JL Sports.

Scott had spent the previous two seasons with the Eagles as well as much of this preseason before he was cut on August 29.

He had been with the Steelers since two days after that but has spent a month on their practice squad injured list.

In his time with the Eagles, he was used as a safety and a nickel corner, both areas that the Birds are currently in need of.

Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
