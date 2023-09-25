Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Preview

The Birds and the Bucs look to join the 49ers and remain the only undefeated teams in the NFC in this Monday Night Football matchup.
🏈 Kickoff: Monday September 25th, 2023 @ 7:15 PM
🏟 Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL
☀️Game Time Forecast: Thickening clouds with widely separated thunderstorms; humid
📺 TV: ABC, NFL+, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV
📻 Radio: 94WIP, 97.3 ESPN, Spanish Broadcast: 105.7 La Mega Philadelphia
Series tied 8-8-0
January 16, 2022 – Philadelphia fell to Tampa Bay 31-15
The pair of 2-0 teams battle this Monday evening, following a tough game two seasons ago in the playoffs, with rookie Head Coach Nick Sirianni sneaking a late-year Wild Card Playoff contention.
Eagles used the lessons learned from falling short that day to address the roster and make changes, leading to a phenomenal Super Bowl run last year with quarterback Jalen Hurts at the head.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, transitioned from superstar Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield at quarterback. The Bucs were able to ride with Mayfield’s adaptability and an airtight defense to carry them to wins in consecutive weeks. They also have not played a team of Philadelphia’s caliber, so it will prove to be an interesting matchup.
Nakobe Dean (LB) – Injured reserve, foot
Roderick Johnson (OT) – Injured reserve, undisclosed
Shaun Bradley (LB) – Injured reserve, Achilles
Zech McPhearson (CB) – Injured reserve, Achilles
Avonte Maddox (CB) – Injured reserve, pectoral
Quez Watkins (WR) – Out, hamstring
Boston Scott (RB) – Out, concussion
Ryan Jensen (C) – Injured reserve, knee
Chase Edmonds (RB) – Injured reserve, knee
Calijah Kancey (DT ) – Out, calf
SirVocea Dennis (LB) – Out, hamstring
Cody Mauch (G) – Questionable, unknown
Devin White (LB) – Questionable, groin
Vita Vea (DT) – Questionable, pectoral
Carlton Davis III (CB) – Questionable, toe
They start fast and finish strong. In their previous outings, the Birds were able to catch early leads and fight off late comebacks to pull through with the wins. They are also incredibly self aware in the fact they haven’t played their best game despite winning, so they are likely looking forward to getting going early and snatching the football away defensively.
Philadelphia has been fighting in the trenches this season on both ends of the ball, and I’m sure Hurts will feel the deja vu coming off of a loss against this team twice in prior seasons. Their gritty attitudes and willingness to improve with each outing are huge motivators to take away the Bucs undefeated record.
Baker Mayfield continues to be efficient. Starting off this season with 490 thrown yards, 3 TDs, and no turnovers, Mayfield has made Tampa’s offense look phenomenal. In two games, the Bucs’ offensive line has blocked for 33.5 carries a game and has only allowed one sack, a huge difference from last season.
On the defensive end, rookie Christian Izien already has two interceptions, and the linebacking duo of Lavonte David and Devin White continues to stand out as one of the league’s best. Vita Vea also poses trouble, standing out as a 346 lb mammoth, who the Eagles likely won’t be able to single up against.
Birds take the narrow win 28-24.