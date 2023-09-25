Eagles

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Preview

Maranda Jo Shinn
Twitter Facebook

The Birds and the Bucs look to join the 49ers and remain the only undefeated teams in the NFC in this Monday Night Football matchup.

🏈 Kickoff:  Monday September 25th, 2023 @ 7:15 PM

🏟 Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL

☀️Game Time Forecast: Thickening clouds with widely separated thunderstorms; humid

📺 TV: ABC, NFL+, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV

📻 Radio: 94WIP, 97.3 ESPN, Spanish Broadcast: 105.7 La Mega Philadelphia

Series History

Series tied 8-8-0

Last Matchup

January 16, 2022 – Philadelphia fell to Tampa Bay 31-15

This Game At A Glance

The pair of 2-0 teams battle this Monday evening, following a tough game two seasons ago in the playoffs, with rookie Head Coach Nick Sirianni sneaking a late-year Wild Card Playoff contention.

Eagles used the lessons learned from falling short that day to address the roster and make changes, leading to a phenomenal Super Bowl run last year with quarterback Jalen Hurts at the head.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, transitioned from superstar Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield at quarterback. The Bucs were able to ride with Mayfield’s adaptability and an airtight defense to carry them to wins in consecutive weeks. They also have not played a team of Philadelphia’s caliber, so it will prove to be an interesting matchup.

Eagles Injury Report

Nakobe Dean (LB) – Injured reserve,  foot

Roderick Johnson (OT) – Injured reserve, undisclosed

Shaun Bradley (LB) – Injured reserve, Achilles

Zech McPhearson (CB) – Injured reserve, Achilles

Avonte Maddox (CB) – Injured reserve, pectoral

Quez Watkins (WR) – Out, hamstring

Boston Scott (RB) – Out, concussion

Buccaneers Injury Report

Ryan Jensen (C) – Injured reserve, knee

Chase Edmonds (RB) – Injured reserve, knee

Calijah Kancey (DT ) – Out, calf

SirVocea Dennis (LB) – Out, hamstring

Cody Mauch (G) – Questionable, unknown

Devin White (LB) – Questionable, groin

Vita Vea (DT) – Questionable, pectoral

Carlton Davis III (CB) – Questionable, toe

Eagles Win If…

They start fast and finish strong. In their previous outings, the Birds were able to catch early leads and fight off late comebacks to pull through with the wins. They are also incredibly self aware in the fact they haven’t played their best game despite winning, so they are likely looking forward to getting going early and snatching the football away defensively.

Philadelphia has been fighting in the trenches this season on both ends of the ball, and I’m sure Hurts will feel the deja vu coming off of a loss against this team twice in prior seasons. Their gritty attitudes and willingness to improve with each outing are huge motivators to take away the Bucs undefeated record.

Buccaneers Win If…

Baker Mayfield continues to be efficient. Starting off this season with 490 thrown yards, 3 TDs, and no turnovers, Mayfield has made Tampa’s offense look phenomenal. In two games, the Bucs’ offensive line has blocked for 33.5 carries a game and has only allowed one sack, a huge difference from last season.

On the defensive end, rookie Christian Izien already has two interceptions, and the linebacking duo of Lavonte David and Devin White continues to stand out as one of the league’s best. Vita Vea also poses trouble, standing out as a 346 lb mammoth, who the Eagles likely won’t be able to single up against.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Betting Odds

Bet Philadelphia Eagles  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
 Play
Moneyline -225 +185 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 46 Points (-110) Under 46 Points (-110) BetMGM logo

Prediction

Birds take the narrow win 28-24.

 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Maranda Jo Shinn
Twitter Facebook

Maranda Jo Shinn

View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

Twitter Facebook
View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles News: Eagles to Workout CB William Jackson

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 19 2023
Eagles
Avonte Maddox Injury: Are the Eagles Staying In House to Replace Maddox?
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 19 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Move: Birds Release Arryn Siposs, Sign Braden Mann To Practice Squad In Punter Swap
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 18 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox To Have Surgery, “Out Indefinitely”
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 18 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox Could Miss Rest of the Season
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 15 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Fly Past the Vikings in First Primetime Outing
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 10 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Vikings Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More!
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 13 2023