Eagles

Eagles vs. Rams Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will look to stay undefeated on Sunday when they travel to Hollywood for a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2). Both teams enter Sunday’s contest coming off surprising overtime wins, the Rams defeated Indianapolis, 29-23, and the Birds defeated Washington, 34-31. The storyline to keep an eye on is the health of both the Rams and Eagles for Sunday, 

The Eagles defense will once again be down a series of key players including starting DT Fletcher Cox, S Sydney Brown, and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.  On the offensive side of the ball, the Birds will be without starting OG Cam Jurgens due to a foot injury.  While there’s likely to be a slight drop-off, Sua Opeta is more than capable of filling in at guard for the injured Jurgens.  Opeta’s experience and skill set should allow the Birds’ offense to function without missing a beat. The defensive injuries, especially to Cox and Brown, are concerning considering LA QB Matthew Stafford should be getting a key offensive piece back for the game and the Rams are already a Top 3 NFL passing offense.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday for the first time this season.  The shifty wide receiver has been out of action with a hamstring injury since August 1.  Kupp was progressing towards returning to the lineup before the close of the preseason however suffered a setback forcing the Rams to place him on short term IR. The expectation is Kupp will be a “full go” on Sunday against the Eagles. Kupp’s return will provide a boost to the Rams offense that is averaging just 24.5 points-per-game. Kupp is two-season removed from a 16 touchdown season in 2021-22 for the Rams.  

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for Sunday’s NFC matchup in SoCal. 

How to Watch Eagles vs. Rams

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
  • When: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM/EDT
  • Where: Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
  • Gameday Weather: Indoors
  • Telecast: Fox Sports
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
  • Team Records: Eagles (4-0) | LA Rams (2-2)
  • Betting Odds: Eagles (-225) | LA Rams (+180)

 

Eagles vs. Rams Betting Odds

Bet Los Angeles Philadelphia Play
Moneyline +180 -225 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +4.5 (-115) -4.5 (-105) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 50.5 Points (-110) Under 50.5 Points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Eagles vs. Rams Injury Report

Eagles Friday Injury Report

 

Rams Friday Injury Report

  • OL Joe Noteboom- OUT (groin)
  • OL Alaric Jackson- Questionable (hamstring)
  • DE Desjuan Johnson- Thumb (doubtful)

 

Eagles vs. Rams Series History

  • Eagles lead the all-time series, 22-20-1.

Last 5 Matchups

 
Date Result
Sep 20, 2020 LAR 37, @PHI 19
Dec 16, 2018 @LAR 23, PHI 30
Dec 10, 2017 @LAR 35, PHI 43
Oct 5, 2014 STL 28, @PHI 34
Sep 11, 2011 @STL 13, PHI 31
Philadelphia Eagles lead all-time series 22-20-1
View all matchups »

Eagles vs. Rams: 2023 Team Stat Leaders

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Leaders
Jalen Hurts 88/130, 959 yds, 5 TDs
A.J. Brown 29 rec, 414 yds, 2 TDs
D’Andre Swift 59 rush, 364 yds, 2 TDs
Los Angeles Rams 2023 Leaders
Matthew Stafford 103/166, 1229 yds, 3 TDs
Puka Nacua 39 rec, 501 yds, 1 TD
Kyren Williams 64 rush, 245 yds, 5 TDs
Full 2023 Leaders
Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Veteran Bradley Roby

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 3 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Report: Cam Jurgens Suffered Foot Sprain, Is “Week-to-Week”
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 2 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Jake Elliott Pushes Eagles To 4-0 With Win Over Commanders
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 1 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Commanders Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Inactives, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 1 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Postgame Report: Five Observations from the Eagles 25-11 Win over Tampa Bay
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 26 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Top Buccaneers On Monday Night Football
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 25 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Preview
Author image Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Sep 25 2023