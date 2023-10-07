Eagles vs. Rams Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will look to stay undefeated on Sunday when they travel to Hollywood for a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2). Both teams enter Sunday’s contest coming off surprising overtime wins, the Rams defeated Indianapolis, 29-23, and the Birds defeated Washington, 34-31. The storyline to keep an eye on is the health of both the Rams and Eagles for Sunday,
The Eagles defense will once again be down a series of key players including starting DT Fletcher Cox, S Sydney Brown, and DT Marlon Tuipulotu. On the offensive side of the ball, the Birds will be without starting OG Cam Jurgens due to a foot injury. While there’s likely to be a slight drop-off, Sua Opeta is more than capable of filling in at guard for the injured Jurgens. Opeta’s experience and skill set should allow the Birds’ offense to function without missing a beat. The defensive injuries, especially to Cox and Brown, are concerning considering LA QB Matthew Stafford should be getting a key offensive piece back for the game and the Rams are already a Top 3 NFL passing offense.
Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday for the first time this season. The shifty wide receiver has been out of action with a hamstring injury since August 1. Kupp was progressing towards returning to the lineup before the close of the preseason however suffered a setback forcing the Rams to place him on short term IR. The expectation is Kupp will be a “full go” on Sunday against the Eagles. Kupp’s return will provide a boost to the Rams offense that is averaging just 24.5 points-per-game. Kupp is two-season removed from a 16 touchdown season in 2021-22 for the Rams.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for Sunday’s NFC matchup in SoCal.
Friday injury report #PHIvsLAR pic.twitter.com/NJNtEn82AL
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 6, 2023
