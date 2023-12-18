Eagles vs. Seahawks Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Playoff Picture, and More!

After a chaotic week that saw a key player undergo surgery and a change to the defensive coaching staff, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) will look to take strangle hold on the NFC East and NFC’s N0.2 seed on Monday night in Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will be playing for their playoff lives on Monday Night Football. Both the sets of Birds have quarterbacks that are questionable for Week 15’s key matchup. Philly’s Jalen Hurts was unexpectedly added to the injury report on Sunday due to an illness. Seattle’s Geno Smith is likely a game time decision due to a groin injury. There’s a high probability of a Drew Lock vs. Marcus Mariota showdown, which is exactly what ESPN was expecting when they flex this game to MNF.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, playoff scenarios, and more for Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
The Seattle Seahawks win this game if Geno Smith is somewhat healthy and plays in this game. Smith is crafty enough to get the Seahawks’ wide receivers involved, especially in space. Smith, like Hurts, can create more time with his mobility and that can cause some serious mismatches with the Birds’ depleted secondary and subpar linebackers.
The Philadelphia Eagles win this game if Drew Lock is forced to play quarterback for Seattle. Lock isn’t the QB that Geno Smith is and his lack of mobility will play into the Eagles’ tiring pass rush. A Lock-led Seattle offense will also favor the Eagles’ secondary that will be without Darius Slay due to injury.
On offense, RUN THE DAMN BALL. It’s that simple. The run sets up the pass and the Eagles proved to have that successful formula earlier in the season. It’s time to get back to it. Iconically enough, a scenario where Marcus Mariota plays will actually allow the Eagles to do just that. This isn’t advocating for Mariota over Hurts but a simple observation.
It looks like the Eagles are going to luck out and face Drew Lock not Geno Smith. Lock’s immobility should play into the Eagles favor. The Birds’ DB combo of Kelee Ringo, James Bradberry IV, and whomever else Matt Patricia rolls out there will still get beat by Seattle’s wide receivers at least a few times.
Philadelphia Eagles- 24| Seattle Seahawks- 17