Philadelphia Eagles News: Matt Patricia Takes Over as DC, Per Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a change at defensive coordinator, reports Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer. The Birds have reportedly moved Sean Desai to another role and Matt Patricia will be run the defense and make the play calls, according to the Glazer report. Desai will move to the coaches box high above Seattle’s Lumen Field and Patricia will call the plays from the sideline and communicate with the defense, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The Philadelphia Eagles have not confirmed the changes. The team is currently traveling to Seattle.
Sources: The #Eagles have made a change to their defensive process. DC Sean Desai is in the coaching box… and Matt Patricia will call in plays to the green dot.
Story: https://t.co/OeXJWOgro5
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2023
Patricia, 49, served as the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots from 2012-2017 during which New England won two of their six Super Bowl titles (XLIX, LI). He spent 2004-2011 as a Patriots’ assistant coach before moving to defensive coordinator. Patricia parlayed his success in New England into a head coaching job with Detroit from 2018-2020. He joined the Eagles prior to this season as a “senior defensive assistant.”
This is a developing story…