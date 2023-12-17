Eagles

Jalen Hurts Illness: Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts Illness Prevents Him from Flying With the Team

Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
Jalen Hurts Illness: Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts Illness Prevents Him from Flying With the Team Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts has been downgraded from “healthy” to “questionable” ahead of Monday night’s Monday Night Football matchup against Seattle, reports NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are hoping Hurts will still be available for a huge matchup on Monday.

The type of illness has not been disclosed but it’s serious enough for the Birds to fly Hurts to Seattle independent of the rest of the team, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles would likely turn to Marcus Mariotta if Hurts is ruled out. The Eagles control their own destiny over the remaining four games, win out and they win the NFC East and are likely the No.2 seed in the NFC Playoff bracket.

This is a developing story…

Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
