Eagles Injury Update: Darius Slay Had Knee Surgery, Out Against Seahawks

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
The Eagles will be without Darius Slay against the Seahawks, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Saturday.

The Eagles will be without Darius Slay against the Seahawks, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Saturday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the reason for his being out is that he had surgery on his knee earlier this week.

Schefter also reports that the Eagles can expect the corner back by the end of the regular season, which would indicate he will miss three games at most. That should keep Slay off of IR.

In the meantime, the Eagles secondary will have a tough task trying to cover DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba with James Bradberry and presumably Kelee Ringo (based on last week’s snap counts) on the outside.

The Eagles have Bradley Roby inside and Eli Ricks and Josh Jobe as their only other corners on the 53-man roster.

Zach Cunningham and Cam Jurgens have also not practiced this week.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
