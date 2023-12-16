Eagles Injury Update: Darius Slay Had Knee Surgery, Out Against Seahawks

The Eagles will be without Darius Slay against the Seahawks, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Saturday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the reason for his being out is that he had surgery on his knee earlier this week.
Eagles’ CB Darius Slay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will be out Monday night vs. the Seahawks, but he is expected back by the end of the regular season, per sources. pic.twitter.com/9da29PqGWV
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2023
Schefter also reports that the Eagles can expect the corner back by the end of the regular season, which would indicate he will miss three games at most. That should keep Slay off of IR.
In the meantime, the Eagles secondary will have a tough task trying to cover DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba with James Bradberry and presumably Kelee Ringo (based on last week’s snap counts) on the outside.
The Eagles have Bradley Roby inside and Eli Ricks and Josh Jobe as their only other corners on the 53-man roster.
Zach Cunningham and Cam Jurgens have also not practiced this week.