NBA Draft: Should the 76ers Trade Away the 16th Pick?

The Philadelphia 76ers currently hold the 16th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. As a team in “win now” mode, the Sixers are looking to add players who can contribute immediately.

There are a few ready-made players the team might be able to select at 16. However, there is a significant chance the Sixers end up trading the pick for a proven contributor. Michael Kaskey-Blomain of 97.3 ESPN reported back on June 14 about the chances of the Sixers trading the 16th pick:

“Philadelphia has been putting out feelers ahead of the draft, a league source told ESPN 97.3, but the heavy lifting will likely come in the immediate lead-up to the event. The Sixers will be looking for depth around Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey, and flipping a first round pick could help them find it.”

There are multiple role players the Sixers might be able to flip the 16th pick for on Wednesday night. After trading away Mikal Bridges, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly looking to acquire more picks in this year’s draft, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Sixers could offer up the 16th pick for veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith. The 31-year old is coming off a season in which he averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 34.8% from 3-point range. Finney-Smith is under contract for $14.9 million this upcoming season. He also has a $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

Another potential trade option for the Sixers would be Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert. He would provide an instant scoring punch to the Sixers’ rotation. Kispert averaged 13.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc last season. The 25-year old is on the final year of his rookie contract. Acquiring Kispert would have very little effect on the Sixers’ flexibility to make other moves this offseason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Wizards are looking to add another first-round pick. If Washington is unwilling to give up Kispert, the Sixers could instead go after Kyle Kuzma. The seven-year veteran averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season. Kuzma would be more expensive in terms of cost to trade as well as salary ($23.5 million in 2024-25).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan Clarkson also present as trade options for the Sixers. Alexander-Walker, entering the final year of his contract, is an excellent perimeter defender whose outside shooting has come around the past two seasons. After stints in both New Orleans and Utah, the 25-year old found his footing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range last season for Minnesota. Clarkson, a 10-year veteran, can play both guard positions while providing instant offense. His efficiency has dipped the past couple of seasons, but Clarkson still is capable of solid production.

The Sixers could also include the 16th pick in a major trade for a player like Brandon Ingram. Trading down and grabbing extra draft capital is another potential route the Sixers could take, as reported by Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports:

“Keeping in mind that they might have to bide their time while waiting for a big star to shake loose, a trade back to the 20s for extra draft capital has some appeal to Philadelphia, sources say, if they can load up on extra assets [specifically, a future first] to use for a foundation-shaking trade.”

Keeping the pick, of course, is also an option the Sixers could pursue. If they want a player who can contribute immediately, Providence’s Devin Carter and Colorado’s Tristan da Silva are intriguing options. Do the Sixers want to hunt after a player with a ton of potential? USC’s Isaiah Collier, Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham or Ron Holland from the G League Ignite each possess incredible upside.

If the Sixers do end up keeping the 16th pick, Sports Talk Philly has coverage of potential guard, wing and big men options they should consider. With the start of the draft a mere hours away, there is still so much uncertainty surrounding the path the Sixers will take. The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday.