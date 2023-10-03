NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies begin their quest for another National League Pennant on Tuesday evening when they welcome the Miami Marlins to South Philadelphia for the best-of-three 2023 National League Wild Card Series. The NL East rivals are familiar with one another, the Fish took the 2023 season series from the Fightins 7-6 including four one-run games and two extra inning contests. Despite their familiarity, the Phillies and Marlins took different paths to the 2023 MLB Postseason.
The Phillies clinched their second consecutive trip to the Postseason on Tuesday, September 26 defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2 in extra innings. While the confirmation of another Red October didn’t come until the end of September, the Phillies created a comfortable lead for the top NL Wild Card spot by early September. As for the Marlins, Miami didn’t clinch a postseason berth until last Saturday night when they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 in the Steel City. Miami in and out of the final NL Wild Card spot for much of the last two months of the season and, thanks in part to a collapse by the Chicago Cubs, was able to overtake Arizona and move into the No. 5 spot in the NL bracket. In fact, the Fish tallied an 18-11 record over the last 30-games to make the postseason run possible.
Here’s a look at how to watch NL Wild Card Series Game 1, betting odds, pitching matchups, team lineups vs. starters, and more for Phillies vs. Marlins in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series.