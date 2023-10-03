Phillies

NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies begin their quest for another National League Pennant on Tuesday evening when they welcome the Miami Marlins to South Philadelphia for the best-of-three 2023 National League Wild Card Series.  The NL East rivals are familiar with one another, the Fish took the 2023 season series from the Fightins 7-6 including four one-run games and two extra inning contests.  Despite their familiarity, the Phillies and Marlins took different paths to the 2023 MLB Postseason.

The Phillies clinched their second consecutive trip to the Postseason on Tuesday, September 26 defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2 in extra innings. While the confirmation of another Red October didn’t come until the end of September, the Phillies created a comfortable lead for the top NL Wild Card spot by early September.  As for the Marlins, Miami didn’t clinch a postseason berth until last Saturday night when they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 in the Steel City.  Miami in and out of the final NL Wild Card spot for much of the last two months of the season and, thanks in part to a collapse by the Chicago Cubs, was able to overtake Arizona and move into the No. 5 spot in the NL bracket.  In fact, the Fish tallied an 18-11 record over the last 30-games to make the postseason run possible.

Here’s a look at how to watch NL Wild Card Series Game 1, betting odds, pitching matchups, team lineups vs. starters, and more for Phillies vs. Marlins in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series.

How to Watch NL Wild Card Series Game 1

  • Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
  • When: October 3, 2023
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
  • First Pitch: 8:08 PM/EDT
  • Gameday Weather: 73-degrees, clear, light wind
  • Telecast: ESPN with Karl Ravech (PxP), David Cone (analyst), and Eduardo Perez (analyst)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst)
  • Regular Season Records: Miami (84-79) | Phillies (90-72)
  • Betting Odds: Miami (+140) | Phillies (-165)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Betting Odds

Bet Miami Philadelphia Play
Moneyline +140 -165 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+130) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 7.5-Runs (-105) Under 7.5-Runs (-165)  BetMGM logo

 

NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Pitching Matchup

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Luzardo 10-9 3.63 1.22 178.2 163 208 55 22
Wheeler 13-6 3.61 1.08 192 168 212 39 20

 

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Miami Marlins Lineup vs. Zack Wheeler

 
Rk Player B PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS HBP GIDP
1 Josh Bell B 33 31 10 1 0 3 6 2 6 .323 .364 .645 1.009 0 2
2 Jorge Soler R 18 14 4 1 0 0 2 2 4 .286 .412 .357 .769 1 0
3 Joey Wendle L 17 17 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 .294 .294 .412 .706 0 0
4 Jon Berti R 16 16 3 2 0 0 0 0 6 .188 .188 .313 .500 0 0
5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. L 12 10 3 0 1 1 2 2 5 .300 .417 .800 1.217 0 0
6 Bryan De La Cruz R 11 11 3 0 0 0 2 0 4 .273 .273 .273 .545 0 0
7 Jesús Sánchez L 11 11 3 0 0 0 1 0 4 .273 .273 .273 .545 0 0
8 Luis Arraez L 9 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 .222 .333 .556 0 0
9 Jacob Stallings R 7 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 .200 .429 .200 .629 0 0
10 Jake Burger R 6 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .167 .167 .167 .333 0 0
11 Yuli Gurriel R 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0
12 Nick Fortes R 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .500 .000 .500 1 0
Provided by Stathead.com 

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Zack Wheeler vs. Miami Marlins in 2023

 Record G GS ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
0-0 3 3 3.00 1.06 18.0 15 17 3 3
  • 4-12-23: vs. MIA, No Decision, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
  • 7-7-23: at MIA, No Decision, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 1 HR
  • 8-2-23: at MIA, No Decision, 6IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Jesus Luzardo

 
Rk Player B PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SF HBP GIDP
1 J.T. Realmuto R 14 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 .077 .143 .077 .220 0 0 0
2 Alec Bohm R 12 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 .091 .083 .091 .174 1 0 2
3 Nick Castellanos R 9 7 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 .286 .444 .286 .730 0 0 0
4 Bryce Harper L 9 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .111 .111 .111 .222 0 0 2
5 Kyle Schwarber L 9 9 2 0 0 1 1 0 5 .222 .222 .556 .778 0 0 0
6 Trea Turner R 9 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 .111 .000 .111 0 0 0
7 Edmundo Sosa R 7 6 3 1 0 2 3 0 1 .500 .571 1.667 2.238 0 1 0
8 Bryson Stott L 6 5 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 .800 .833 .800 1.633 0 1 0
9 Brandon Marsh L 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0
10 Cristian Pache R 4 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 .500 .750 1.250 0 0 0
Provided by Stathead.com

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Jesus Luzardo vs. Philadelphia Phillies in 2023

 Record G GS ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
2-0 2 2 3.65 1.13 12.1 12 14 2 2
  • 4-11-23: at PHI, Win, 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR
  • 7-9-23: vs. PHI, Win, 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 1 HR

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies Starting Lineup

To Be Updated
SP: Zack Wheeler

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Miami Marlins Starting Lineup

To Be Updated
SP: Jesus Luzardo
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
