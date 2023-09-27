Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason Berth

Michael Lipinski
The 2023 Philadelphia Phillies have accomplished the first phase of their preseason objective, returning to the postseason.  Thanks to Johan Rojas’ walk off single in the 10th inning, the Phillies have clinched a spot in the 2023 MLB Postseason.  The Phillies join the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Milwaukee Brewers in the National League postseason bracket.  The Phillies magic number to clinch the top NL Wild Card spot remains at one,

The 2023 MLB Postseason will officially begin on Tuesday, October 3 from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.  Here’s a glimpse at the 2023 MLB Postseason schedule:

Wild Card Series (Best of Three)

  • Tuesday, October 3- NLWCS Game 1 on ESPN Networks
  • Wednesday, October 4- NLWCS Game 2 on ESPN Networks
  • Thursday, October 5- NLWCS Game 3 (if necessary) on ESPN Networks

Division Series (Best of Five)

  • Saturday, October 7- NLDS Game 1 on TBS
  • Monday, October 9- NLDS Game 2 on TBS
  • Wednesday, October 11- NLDS Game 3 on TBS
  • Thursday, October 12- NLDS Game 4 (if necessary) on TBS
  • Saturday, October 14- NLDS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS

League Championship Series (Best of Seven)

  • Monday, October 16- NLCS Game 1 on TBS
  • Tuesday, October 17- NLCS Game 2 on TBS
  • Thursday, October 19- NLCS Game 3 on TBS
  • Friday, October 20- NLCS Game 4 on TBS
  • Saturday, October 21- NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS
  • Monday, October 23- NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) on TBS
  • Tuesday, October 24- NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) on TBS

World Series (Best of Seven)

  • Friday, October 27- Game 1 on Fox
  • Saturday, October 28- Game 2 on Fox
  • Monday, October 30- Game 3 on Fox
  • Tuesday, October 31- Game 4 on Fox
  • Wednesday, November 1- Game 5 (if necessary) on Fox
  • Friday, November 3- Game 6 (if necessary) on Fox
  • Saturday, November 4- Game 7 (if necessary) on Fox
