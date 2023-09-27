Philadelphia Phillies Clinch a 2023 MLB Postseason Berth

The 2023 Philadelphia Phillies have accomplished the first phase of their preseason objective, returning to the postseason. Thanks to Johan Rojas’ walk off single in the 10th inning, the Phillies have clinched a spot in the 2023 MLB Postseason. The Phillies join the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Milwaukee Brewers in the National League postseason bracket. The Phillies magic number to clinch the top NL Wild Card spot remains at one,
The 2023 MLB Postseason will officially begin on Tuesday, October 3 from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. Here’s a glimpse at the 2023 MLB Postseason schedule: