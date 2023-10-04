Phillies

NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (1-0) look to close out the 2023 National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.  A win over the Miami Marlins (0-1) will send the Phillies back to the National League Division Series against the No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves. The Marlins will look to force a third and deciding game on Thursday in South Philadelphia.  The Phillies decisively defeated Miami in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Phillies will turn to embattled Aaron Nola for his first start of the 2023 MLB Postseason.  Nola had an up and down 2023 posting a 12-9 record with a 4.46 ERA and the dubious distinction of leading baseball in home runs allowed. However, the 30-yeard-old righty has pitched better over the past three starts and looks to take that momentum into the postseason.  Miami will counter with 26-year-old lefty Braxton Garrett. First pitch is set for 8:08 PM/EDT from what will once again be a crazy, sold-out Citizens Bank Park.

Here’s a look at how to watch NL Wild Card Series Game 2, betting odds, pitching matchups, team lineups vs. starters, and more for Phillies vs. Marlins in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series.

How to Watch NL Wild Card Series Game 2

  • Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
  • When: October 4, 2023
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
  • First Pitch: 8:08 PM/EDT
  • Gameday Weather: 73-degrees, clear, light wind
  • Telecast: ESPN with Karl Ravech (PxP), David Cone (analyst), and Eduardo Perez (analyst)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst)
  • NL WC Series: Miami (0-1) | Phillies (1-0)
  • Betting Odds: Miami (+125) | Phillies (-150)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Betting Odds

Bet Miami Philadelphia Play
Moneyline +125 -150 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+140) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 8-Runs (-105) Under 8-Runs (-115)  BetMGM logo

 

NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Pitching Matchup

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Garrett 9-7 3.66 1.146 159.2 154 156 29 20
Nola 12-9 4.46 1.151 193.2 178 202 45 32

 

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Miami Marlins Lineup vs. Aaron Nola

 
Player B PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA
 OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Jake Burger R 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 0 0 0 0 0
Xavier Edwards B 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 0 0 0 0 0
Luis Arraez L 9 9 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 .333 .333 .667 1.000 0 0 0 0 0
Jorge Soler R 18 16 5 1 0 0 1 2 5 .313 .389 .375 .764 0 0 0 0 0
Jon Berti R 14 13 4 1 0 1 2 1 3 .308 .357 .615 .973 0 0 0 0 0
Bryan De La Cruz R 13 13 4 1 0 1 1 0 1 .308 .308 .615 .923 0 0 0 0 1
Joey Wendle L 12 12 3 1 0 0 1 0 5 .250 .250 .333 .583 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett Hampson R 10 10 2 0 0 2 4 0 4 .200 .200 .800 1.000 0 0 0 0 0
Jazz Chisholm Jr. L 13 12 2 0 0 0 0 0 7 .167 .231 .167 .397 0 0 0 1 0
Jacob Stallings R 7 6 1 1 0 0 1 1 3 .167 .286 .333 .619 0 0 0 0 0
Josh Bell B 26 25 4 1 0 1 4 1 3 .160 .192 .320 .512 0 0 1 0 1
Jesús Sánchez L 14 13 2 0 0 1 3 1 3 .154 .214 .385 .599 0 0 0 0 1
Yuli Gurriel R 8 8 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 .125 .125 .125 .250 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Fortes R 12 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 .091 .167 .091 .258 0 0 0 0 0
Johnny Cueto R 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Provided by Stathead.com

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Aaron Nola vs. Miami Marlins in 2023

 Record G GS ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
0-2 3 3 6.75 1.50 16.0 24 18 3 5
  • 4-11-23: vs. MIA- Loss | 5.2 IP | 9 H | 4 R | 4 ER | 6 K | 1 HR
  • 7-9-23: at MIA- Loss | 6 IP | 8 H | 5 R | 4 ER | 6 K | 3 HR
  • 9-9-23: at MIA- ND | 4.1 IP | 7 H | 4 R | 4 ER | 6 K | 1 HR

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Braxton Garrett

 
Player B PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA
 OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Alec Bohm R 10 9 5 0 0 1 2 1 1 .556 .600 .889 1.489 0 0 0 0 0
Cristian Pache R 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 0 0 0 0 0
Johan Rojas R 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 0 0 0 0 0
J.T. Realmuto R 7 7 3 1 0 1 3 0 2 .429 .429 1.000 1.429 0 0 0 0 0
Edmundo Sosa R 10 10 4 0 1 0 2 0 2 .400 .400 .600 1.000 0 0 0 0 0
Bryce Harper L 10 9 3 2 0 0 0 0 3 .333 .400 .556 .956 0 0 0 1 0
Trea Turner R 7 6 2 0 0 2 2 1 1 .333 .429 1.333 1.762 0 0 0 0 0
Bryson Stott L 4 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 .333 .500 .333 .833 0 0 0 0 0
Kyle Schwarber L 9 8 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 .250 .333 .375 .708 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Castellanos R 8 8 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 .250 .250 .250 .500 0 0 0 0 0
Brandon Marsh L 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett Stubbs L 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Provided by Stathead.com

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Braxton Garrett vs. Philadelphia Phillies in 2023

 Record G GS ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
1-0 2 2 5.40 1.40 10.0 12 8 2 1
  • 7-8-23: vs. PHI- Win | 5 IP | 6 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 3 K | 1 HR
  • 8-2-23: vs. PHI- ND | 5 IP | 6 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 2 BB | 5 K

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies Starting Lineup

  1. Schwarber | DH
  2. Turner | SS
  3. Bohm | 3B
  4. Harper | 1B
  5. Realmuto | C
  6. Castellanos | RF
  7. Stott | 2B
  8. Pache | LF
  9. Rojas | CF
SP: RHP Aaron Nola

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Miami Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. Arraez | 2B
  2. Soler | DH
  3. Bell | 1B
  4. Chisholm Jr. | CF
  5. Burger | 3B
  6. De La Cruz | LF
  7. Sanchez | RF
  8. Berti | SS
  9. Stallings | C
SP: LHP Braxton Garrett
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
