NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies (1-0) look to close out the 2023 National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. A win over the Miami Marlins (0-1) will send the Phillies back to the National League Division Series against the No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves. The Marlins will look to force a third and deciding game on Thursday in South Philadelphia. The Phillies decisively defeated Miami in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.
The Phillies will turn to embattled Aaron Nola for his first start of the 2023 MLB Postseason. Nola had an up and down 2023 posting a 12-9 record with a 4.46 ERA and the dubious distinction of leading baseball in home runs allowed. However, the 30-yeard-old righty has pitched better over the past three starts and looks to take that momentum into the postseason. Miami will counter with 26-year-old lefty Braxton Garrett. First pitch is set for 8:08 PM/EDT from what will once again be a crazy, sold-out Citizens Bank Park.
Here’s a look at how to watch NL Wild Card Series Game 2, betting odds, pitching matchups, team lineups vs. starters, and more for Phillies vs. Marlins in the 2023 NL Wild Card Series.