Phillies

NLCS Game 3 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
NLCS Game 3 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

 

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a dominating 3-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 NLCS on Thursday night in Arizona. The Phillies, thanks to a 10-run barrage, took Game 2, 10-0, over the DBacks.  The Phillies will send “Mr. Cool” Ranger Suarez to the mound against Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt.  Something to keep an eye on is the atmosphere inside Chase Field where tickets to NLCS Game 3 have plummeted to under $10 to get in.  Phillies fans from far and wide have been making the trek to the desert to watch the game but have also been scooping up tickets to keep the ballpark empty.  

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for NLCS Game 3.

How To Watch 2023 National League Championship Series Game 3

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
  • 📅When: October 19, 2023
  • 🏟️Where: Chase Field | Pheonix, AZ
  • ⚾First Pitch: 5:07 PM/EDT
  • ☀️Gameday Weather: Roof Closed
  • 📺Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • 📻Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • 📊NLCS Series (Best-of-7 Games): PHI Leads Series 2-0
  • 🎲Betting Odds: Arizona (+105) | Phillies (-125)

 

NLCS Game 3 Betting Odds

Bet Arizona Phillies Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetMGM logo
Spread +1.5 (-155) -1.5 (+125) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 9-Runs (-120) Under 9-Runs (+100)  BetMGM logo

 

NLCS Game 3 Probable Pitchers

PHI Ranger Suarez vs. ARZ Brandon Pfaadt

 

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Suarez 1-0 1.04 0.58 8.2 4 6 1 1
Pfaadt 0-0 3.86 1.43 7.0 9 6 1 0

NLCS Game 3: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Phillies have never faced Arizona starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

NLCS Game 3: Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup vs. Ranger Suarez

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Christian Walker 19 15 5 2 1 0 1 4 3 .333 .474 .600 1.074 0 0 0 0 0
Ketel Marte 17 15 6 0 0 0 1 1 0 .400 .471 .400 .871 0 0 0 1 1
Pavin Smith 10 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Evan Longoria 8 7 2 1 0 1 2 1 4 .286 .375 .857 1.232 0 0 0 0 1
Emmanuel Rivera 8 8 2 2 0 0 4 0 1 .250 .250 .500 .750 0 0 0 0 0
Geraldo Perdomo 7 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 .500 .571 .500 1.071 0 0 0 0 0
Corbin Carroll 5 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 .250 .400 .500 .900 0 0 0 0 0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 .250 .000 .250 0 0 0 0 1
Tommy Pham 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 .000 .500 .000 .500 0 0 0 0 0
José Herrera 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 0 0 0 0 0
Alek Thomas 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Provided by Stathead.com

NLCS Game 3: Ranger Suarez vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Career)

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2019 PHI 0 1 .000 11.81 3 0 1 0 0 0 5.1 12 8 7 1 2 3 0 7 1 0 0 32 16
2021 PHI 1 1 .500 3.60 2 2 0 0 0 0 10.0 13 4 4 0 0 6 1 7 1 0 1 48 20
2022 PHI 0 1 .000 4.50 2 2 0 0 0 0 8.0 9 10 4 6 0 6 0 6 0 0 0 41 16
2023 PHI 0 0 3.75 2 2 0 0 0 0 12.0 9 5 5 0 1 3 0 12 0 0 0 47 12
Totals 1 3 .250 5.09 9 6 1 0 0 0 35.1 43 27 20 7 3 18 1 32 2 0 1 168 64
Provided by Stathead.com

NLCS Game 3: Ranger Suarez Postseason Record

 

 
Year Series Date Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF Pit Str StL StS GB FB LD PU Unk GSc IR IS SB CS PO AB 2B 3B IBB GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 Entered Exited
2022 NLDS g1 Oct 11 PHI @ ATL W,7-6 GS-4 6 3.1 3 1 1 5 5 1 0 2.70 8.51 17 14 8 4 3 1 0 0 50 0 0 0 12 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.31 0.051 20.58 0.50% 0.52 1b start a 2 4b 1– 1 out a5
2022 NLCS g3 Oct 21 PHI SDP W,4-2 GS-5 W(1-0) 9 5.0 2 2 1 0 3 0 1 2.16 4.91 20 68 44 13 7 11 5 1 0 0 60 0 0 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.21 0.041 38.05 0.72% 0.44 1t start tie 5t 3 out a1
2022 NLCS g5 Oct 23 PHI SDP W,4-3 9-GF S(1) 1 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.00 4.78 2 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.49 0.279 153.61 3.70% 0.90 9t 12- 1 out a1 9t end a 1
2022 WS g1 Oct 28 PHI @ HOU W,6-5 7-8 4 0.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1.86 4.46 3 11 7 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.32 0.019 69.11 0.54% 0.07 7b — 2 out tie 8b 1– 1 out tie
2022 WS g3 Nov 1 PHI HOU W,7-0 GS-5 W(2-0) 3 5.0 3 0 0 1 4 0 0 1.23 3.66 19 76 48 16 7 10 4 2 1 0 64 0 0 0 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 .63 0.196 39.75 6.89% 2.44 1t start tie 5t 3 out a4
2023 Year Series Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF Pit Str StL StS GB FB LD PU Unk GSc IR IS SB CS PO AB 2B 3B IBB GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 Entered Exited
2023 NLDS g1 Oct 7 PHI @ ATL W,3-0 GS-4 9 3.2 1 0 0 1 4 0 0 0.00 1.89 13 53 35 6 7 5 3 1 1 0 62 0 1 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 .88 0.170 13.71 1.51% 1.72 1b start tie 4b 12- 2 out a1
2023 NLDS g4 Oct 12 PHI ATL W,3-1 GS-5 W(1-0) 4 5.0 3 1 1 0 2 1 0 1.04 3.72 18 69 48 8 4 8 8 3 3 0 59 0 0 0 18 0 0 0 1 0 1 .94 0.152 20.81 1.80% 1.60 1t start tie 5t 3 out tie
23.1 13 4 3 7 19 2 1 1.16 92 0
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
