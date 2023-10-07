NLDS Game 1 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Phillies vs. Braves

“It’s deja vu all over again.” -Yogi Berra
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will face off in the National League Division Series for the second year in a row. In 2022, the upstart Phillies defeated the 101-Braves, three-games-to-one, on their way to winning the National League Pennant. The 2023 Phillies hope to write a similar story against the 104-win, offensive juggernaut Braves. The Phillies will have their chance beginning on Saturday night from Truist Park in Cobb County, GA.
Similar to 2022, the Phillies, who easily dispatched the Miami Marlins 2-0 in the NL Wild Card Series, will lean on the steady left arm of Ranger Suarez in NLDS Game 1. Suarez, who struggled at times in 2023 due to injuries, is no stranger to pitching on the biggest stage. The Phillies are hoping the 28-year-old left-hander will be able to slow down an Atlanta offense led by Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr., that put up historic numbers in 2023. Suarez has won two of his last five starts and thrown six innings-plus in three of the five games.
The Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound with hopes that he can exorcize the demons of his 2022 NLDS outing against the Phillies. In last season’s Game 3, Strider allowed six earned runs, including a titanic home run by Rhys Hoskins, in just over two-innings in a game that swung series momentum back to the Phillies. The 24-year-old right-handed flame thrower has made up for his poor 2022 Postseason with an incredible 2023 regular season for the Braves. Strider posted a 20-5 record and led MLB in strikeouts (281) in what could be a Cy Young winning campaign. Still, Strider and the Braves will have the specter of the 2022’s failure in the back of their minds when they face off against the Phillies beginning on Saturday night.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, lineups, and more for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 1.