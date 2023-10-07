Phillies

NLDS Game 1 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Phillies vs. Braves

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

 

“It’s deja vu all over again.” -Yogi Berra

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will face off in the National League Division Series for the second year in a row.  In 2022, the upstart Phillies defeated the 101-Braves, three-games-to-one, on their way to winning the National League Pennant. The 2023 Phillies hope to write a similar story against the 104-win, offensive juggernaut Braves. The Phillies will have their chance beginning on Saturday night from Truist Park in Cobb County, GA.

Similar to 2022, the Phillies, who easily dispatched the Miami Marlins 2-0 in the NL Wild Card Series, will lean on the steady left arm of Ranger Suarez in NLDS Game 1. Suarez, who struggled at times in 2023 due to injuries, is no stranger to pitching on the biggest stage.  The Phillies are hoping the 28-year-old left-hander will be able to slow down an Atlanta offense led by Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr., that put up historic numbers in 2023. Suarez has won two of his last five starts and thrown six innings-plus in three of the five games. 

The Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound with hopes that he can exorcize the demons of his 2022 NLDS outing against the Phillies.  In last season’s Game 3, Strider allowed six earned runs, including a titanic home run by Rhys Hoskins, in just over two-innings in a game that swung series momentum back to the Phillies.  The 24-year-old right-handed flame thrower has made up for his poor 2022 Postseason with an incredible 2023 regular season for the Braves.  Strider posted a 20-5 record and led MLB in strikeouts (281) in what could be a Cy Young winning campaign.  Still, Strider and the Braves will have the specter of the 2022’s failure in the back of their minds when they face off against the Phillies beginning on Saturday night.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, lineups, and more for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 1.

How to Watch 2023 National League Division Series Game 1

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
  • When: October 7, 2023
  • Where: Truist Park | Cobb County, GA
  • First Pitch: 6:07 PM/EDT
  • Gameday Weather: 66-degrees, sunny, winds at 12-MPH (NW)
  • Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • Regular Season Records: Phillies (90-72) | Atlanta (104-58)
  • Betting Odds: Phillies (+165) | Atlanta (-200)

 

NLDS Game 1 Betting Odds

Bet Philadelphia Atlanta Play
Moneyline +165 -200 BetMGM logo
Spread +1.5 (-120) -1.5 (+100) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 8.5-Runs (-110) Under 8.5-Runs (-110)  BetMGM logo

 

NLDS Game 1 Probable Pitchers

PHI Ranger Suarez vs. ATL Spencer Strider

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Suarez 4-6 4.18 1.416 125.0 129 119 48 13
Strider 20-5 3.86 1.093 186.2 146 281 58 22

 

NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies lineup vs. Spencer Strider

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Kyle Schwarber 22 18 4 0 0 1 1 4 10 .222 .364 .389 .753 0 0 0 0 0
Bryson Stott 19 19 2 1 0 0 1 0 5 .105 .105 .158 .263 0 0 0 0 1
Alec Bohm 18 18 4 0 0 1 1 0 8 .222 .222 .389 .611 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Castellanos 17 17 3 0 0 0 1 0 8 .176 .176 .176 .353 0 0 0 0 0
Bryce Harper 16 15 3 0 0 1 3 1 5 .200 .250 .400 .650 0 0 0 0 0
J.T. Realmuto 15 13 2 1 0 0 0 2 7 .154 .267 .231 .497 0 0 0 0 0
Trea Turner 15 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .067 .000 .067 0 0 0 1 0
Brandon Marsh 12 11 4 1 0 1 2 1 6 .364 .417 .727 1.144 0 0 0 0 0
Johan Rojas 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .200 .200 .200 .400 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett Stubbs 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Edmundo Sosa 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Provided by Stathead.com:

NLDS Game 1: Spencer Strider vs. Philadelphia Phillies in 2023

 
Rk Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2 2023 ATL 4 0 1.000 2.42 4 4 0 0 0 0 26.0 18 7 7 0 2 3 0 38 1 0 0 98 22
Provided by Stathead.com

NLDS Game 1: Spencer Strider vs. Philadelphia Phillies in Postseason

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2022 ATL 0 1 .000 19.29 1 1 0 0 0 0 2.1 3 5 5 0 1 2 1 4 0 0 0 12 5
Totals 0 1 .000 19.29 1 1 0 0 0 0 2.1 3 5 5 0 1 2 1 4 0 0 0 12 5
Provided by Stathead.com

NLDS Game 1: Atlanta Braves Lineup vs. Ranger Suarez

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Austin Riley 18 15 6 2 0 1 1 3 1 .400 .500 .733 1.233 0 0 0 0 1
Matt Olson 16 14 3 2 0 0 0 2 2 .214 .313 .357 .670 0 0 0 0 0
Ozzie Albies 15 15 3 0 0 1 6 0 4 .200 .200 .400 .600 0 0 0 0 0
Ronald Acuña Jr. 14 13 3 1 0 0 2 1 1 .231 .286 .308 .593 0 0 0 0 0
Travis d’Arnaud 14 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 .083 .214 .083 .298 0 0 0 0 0
Marcell Ozuna 14 13 3 0 0 0 0 1 5 .231 .286 .231 .516 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Harris II 11 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .091 .091 .091 .182 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando Arcia 7 4 1 1 0 0 0 3 1 .250 .571 .500 1.071 0 0 0 0 0
Kevin Pillar 6 6 2 1 0 1 1 0 3 .333 .333 1.000 1.333 0 0 0 0 0
Luke Williams 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 0 0 0 0 0
Provided by Stathead.com

NLDS Game 1: Ranger Suarez vs. Atlanta Braves in 2023

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2023 PHI 0 0 1.50 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.0 4 1 1 0 1 2 0 7 0 0 1 24 6
Provided by Stathead.com

NLDS Game 1: Ranger Suarez vs. Atlanta Braves in Postseason

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2022 PHI 0 0 2.70 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.1 3 1 1 0 1 5 0 5 0 0 0 17 8
Totals 0 0 2.70 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.1 3 1 1 0 1 5 0 5 0 0 0 17 8
Provided by Stathead.com

NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

TBD
SP: LHP Ranger Suarez

NLDS Game 1: Atlanta Braves Lineup

TBD
SP: RHP Spencer Strider
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

2023 NLDS: Phillies NLDS Rotation is Set for First Three Games

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  7h
Phillies
2023 NL Division Series Preview: Phillies vs. Braves Preview
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
2023 NLDS: Phillies vs. Braves 2023 NLDS Schedule
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 5 2023
Phillies
2023 NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Crush Marlins, Advance to NLDS Against Atlanta
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 5 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 4 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Defeat Marlins 4-1 to take NL Wild Card Series Game 1
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023
Phillies
2023 Phillies Postseason Roster: Phillies NL Wild Card Series Roster is Set
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023