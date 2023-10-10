Phillies

2023 NLDS: NLDS Atlanta Comes Back from 4-runs Down to Stun the Phillies, Even NLDS at 1-1.

Michael Lipinski
Oct 9, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler‘s 10 strikeouts, tying a franchise postseason record, were all for naught as the Atlanta Braves erased a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Phillies 5-4 and even the NLDS at one-game apiece.  The series now shifts back to Philadelphia for Game 3 and Game 4 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The Phillies jumped on Braves’ starter Max Fried early, scoring in the 1st inning and tacking on with a J.T. Realmuto 3rd inning 2-run homer, to take a 3-0 lead.  Fried, who was pitching for the first time in 17-days, struggled for the Braves however the Phillies were not able to take full advantage of the scuffling ace.  This is a story that would repeat itself throughout the course of the game.  The Phils added another run in the 5th inning to extend the lead to 4-0, but the Fightins stranded 11 runners and were a woeful 2-for-8 with RISP, including a wasted bases-loaded opportunity in the 1st inning. In short, the Phillies let the Braves hang around.

Wheeler was tremendous, but things began to unravel in the Atlanta 6th inning.  The Braves finally scored for the first time in the series on a single to right-field by Ozzie Albies that was subsequently booted Phils’ SS Trea Turner allowing Ronald Acuna Jr. to score. The Braves creeped closer in the 7th inning on a two-run home run by Braves’ C Travis d’Arnaud, who jumped a Wheeler first-pitch sweeper into the left field seats of Truist Park.

All the sudden it was 4-3 Phillies, and the impending sense of doom was thick enough to cut with a knife.

The Braves would complete their improbable comeback in the 8th, Atlanta 3B Austin Riley golfed a Jeff Hoffman slider into the left field bullpen giving the Braves a 5-4 lead and sending Truist Park into a frenzy.  Atlanta ultimately held on in the 9th inning, albeit not without drama. The Braves chose to stay with A.J. Minter to face Phils’ slugger Bryce Harper, who promptly walked putting the tying run on base.  Braves’ manager Brian Snitker went to closer Raisel Iglesias to shut the door on the Phillies. Iglesias induced a Realmuto pop up to short centerfield for the first out.  Nick Castellanos stepped up to the plate with a chance to play hero and, well, see for yourself:

 

In the end, the Phillies accomplished part of what they wanted when the NLDS began: a split in Atlanta.  However, the Phillies were nine outs away from a dominate 2-0 series lead and putting the “best team” in baseball on the ropes for a knockout punch.  Now the Phillies will have to focus on an uber-important Game 3 with Aaron Nola on the mound for the Phillies.  It’ll be do or die in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

 

How They Scored

  • PHI T1– Alec Bohm singles to CF, Trea Turner scores | PHI-1, ATL-0
  • PHI T3– JT Realmuto homers (1) to right center field, Bryce Harper scores | PHI-3, ATL-1
  • PHI T5– Bryson Stott hits a sac fly to CF, Nick Castellanos scores | PHI-4, ATL-0
  • ATL B6– Ozzie Albies singles to RF, Ronald Acuña Jr. scores on a fielding error by Trea Turner | PHI-4, ATL-1
  • ATL B7– Travis d’Arnaud homers (1) to LF, Matt Olson scores | PHI-4, ATL-3
  • ATL B8– Austin Riley homers (1) to LF, Acuña Jr. scores | PHI-4, ATL-5

 

Player of the Game

  • ATL 3B Austin Riley– 1-for-4, GW HR (1), 2 RBI, 2 K

 

Plays of the Game

    • The one above for Christ’s sake!
    • Atlanta’s Austin Riley gives the Braves a 5-4 lead in the 8th inning.

NLDS Game 2 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phillies 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 7 2
Braves 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 X 5 4 1

 

WP: A.J. Minter (1-0) | LP: Jeff Hoffman (1-1) | SV: Iglesias (1)

TOG: 3:08 | Attendance: 43,989 (paid, not there)

Series Tied (Best of 5)

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
