NLDS Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Phillies vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies (3-0) look to capitalize on an impressive 3-0 shutout of the No.1 seed Atlanta Braves (0-1) in Game 1 and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five 2023 National League Division Series on Tuesday evening in suburban Atlanta. First pitch of NLDS Game 2 is set for 6:07 PM/EDT from Truist Park in Cumberland, GA.
The Phillies will turn to their ace, RHP Zack Wheeler, to continue the Fightins’ postseason momentum for another game. Wheeler’s 2023 postseason debut was a 6.2 inning masterpiece on October 3 against the Miami Marlins in NLWC Series Game 1. Wheeler scattered five hits, struck out eight, and allowed one run in the Phillies 4-1 win over the Fish.
The Braves will look to even the series with LHP Max Fried taking the bump for Atlanta. Tuesday will mark the first start for Fried since September 21 against Washington due to a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand. The 29-year-old lefty pitched in the Braves’ simulated game last week with no apparent issues, however he was wearing a bandage on the finger which is not allowed in game by MLB rules. Fried’s finger is something worth watching in Game 2.
Here’s how to watch, betting, odds, matchups, lineups, and more for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 2.