NLDS Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Phillies vs. Braves

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (3-0) look to capitalize on an impressive 3-0 shutout of the No.1 seed Atlanta Braves (0-1) in Game 1 and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five 2023 National League Division Series on Tuesday evening in suburban Atlanta. First pitch of NLDS Game 2 is set for 6:07 PM/EDT from Truist Park in Cumberland, GA.  

The Phillies will turn to their ace, RHP Zack Wheeler, to continue the Fightins’ postseason momentum for another game. Wheeler’s 2023 postseason debut was a 6.2 inning masterpiece on October 3 against the Miami Marlins in NLWC Series Game 1.  Wheeler scattered five hits, struck out eight, and allowed one run in the Phillies 4-1 win over the Fish.  

The Braves will look to even the series with LHP Max Fried taking the bump for Atlanta. Tuesday will mark the first start for Fried since September 21 against Washington due to a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand.  The 29-year-old lefty pitched in the Braves’ simulated game last week with no apparent issues, however he was wearing a bandage on the finger which is not allowed in game by MLB rules. Fried’s finger is something worth watching in Game 2. 

Here’s how to watch, betting, odds, matchups, lineups, and more for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 2.

How To Watch 2023 National League Division Series Game 2

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
  • When: October 9, 2023
  • Where: Truist Park | Cobb County, GA
  • First Pitch: 6:07 PM/EDT
  • Gameday Weather: 66-degrees, sunny, winds at 12-MPH (NW)
  • Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • NLDS Series (Best of 5 Games): PHI leads 1-0
  • Betting Odds: Phillies (+125) | Atlanta (-155)

 

NLDS Game 2 Betting Odds

Bet Philadelphia Atlanta Play
Moneyline +125 -155 BetMGM logo
Spread +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+135) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 8-Runs (-115) Under 8-Runs (-105)  BetMGM logo

 

 

NLDS Game 2 Probable Pitchers

PHI Zack Wheeler vs. ATL Max Fried

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Wheeler 13-6 3.61 1.078 192.0 168 212 39 20
Fried 8-1 2.55 1.133 77.2 70 80 18 7

 

NLDS Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Max Fried

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
J.T. Realmuto 41 38 13 2 1 3 9 0 11 .342 .341 .684 1.026 0 2 0 1 0
Bryce Harper 34 29 8 2 0 2 4 5 10 .276 .382 .552 .934 0 0 0 0 0
Trea Turner 33 30 11 2 0 1 2 3 7 .367 .424 .533 .958 0 0 0 0 2
Kyle Schwarber 24 20 3 0 0 1 2 4 9 .150 .292 .300 .592 0 0 0 0 0
Alec Bohm 22 19 4 2 0 0 1 2 5 .211 .273 .316 .589 0 1 0 0 1
Nick Castellanos 8 8 4 0 0 1 1 0 1 .500 .500 .875 1.375 0 0 0 0 0
Edmundo Sosa 8 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .125 .125 .125 .250 0 0 0 0 0
Bryson Stott 8 7 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 .143 .250 .286 .536 0 0 0 0 0
Jake Cave 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 0 0 0 0 0
Cristian Pache 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Johan Rojas 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 .500 .500 1.000 0 0 0 0 0
NLDS Game 2: Max Fried vs. Philadelphia Phillies in 2023

  • ATL SP Max Fried only face the Phillies once as a starter in 2023.
 
Rk Date Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF Pit Str StL StS GB FB LD PU Unk GSc IR IS SB CS PO AB 2B 3B IBB GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 DFS(DK) DFS(FD) Entered Exited
13 Sep 12 ATL @ PHI W,7-6 GS-5 4 5.0 4 1 1 2 6 1 0 2.64 3.10 20 87 53 13 14 8 4 3 0 0 59 0 0 0 18 0 0 0 1 0 0 .82 0.126 .03 0.00% 1.62 17.65 30.00 1b start tie 5b 3 out a5

NLDS Game 2: Max Fried vs. Philadelphia Phillies in the Postseason

 
Year Series Date Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF StL StS GB FB LD PU Unk GSc SB CS PO AB 2B 3B GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 Entered Exited
2022 Year Series Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF StL StS GB FB LD PU Unk GSc SB CS PO AB 2B 3B GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 Entered Exited
2022 NLDS g1 Oct 11 ATL PHI L,6-7 GS-4 L(0-1) 10 3.1 8 6 4 1 2 0 0 10.80 2.81 20 12 5 7 10 7 0 0 25 0 0 0 17 3 0 0 1 1 .95 -0.312 14.89 -3.13% -3.37 1t start tie 4t -23 1 out d3
NLDS Game 2: Atlanta Braves Lineup vs. Zack Wheeler

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Marcell Ozuna 47 45 9 1 1 1 6 2 16 .200 .234 .333 .567 0 0 0 0 2
Ozzie Albies 46 44 7 2 0 2 3 2 9 .159 .196 .341 .537 0 0 0 0 0
Ronald Acuña Jr. 45 44 11 4 0 4 7 1 10 .250 .267 .614 .880 0 0 0 0 1
Austin Riley 39 37 10 5 0 1 3 2 12 .270 .308 .486 .794 0 0 0 0 2
Travis d’Arnaud 20 18 7 1 0 1 3 2 2 .389 .450 .611 1.061 0 0 0 0 2
Matt Olson 19 17 4 0 0 2 2 2 6 .235 .316 .588 .904 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando Arcia 15 14 3 0 0 1 1 1 5 .214 .267 .429 .695 0 0 0 0 0
Eddie Rosario 14 14 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 .143 .143 .214 .357 0 0 0 0 0
Kevin Pillar 12 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 .091 .167 .091 .258 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Harris II 9 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 .250 .333 .250 .583 0 0 0 1 0
Nicky Lopez 6 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Sean Murphy 5 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .200 .200 .400 .600 0 0 0 0 0
NLDS Game 2: Zack Wheeler vs. Atlanta Braves in 2023

 
Split W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF WHIP SO9 SO/W
Atlanta Braves 2 0 1.000 3.32 3 3 0 0 0 0 19.0 13 7 7 4 6 0 21 1 0 0 77 1.000 9.9 3.50

NLDS Game 2: Zack Wheeler vs. Atlanta Braves in the Postseason

 
Year Series Date Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF Pit Str StL StS GB FB LD PU GSc AB 2B 3B GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 Entered Exited
2022 NLDS g2 Oct 12 PHI @ ATL L,0-3 GS-6 L(0-1) 4 6.0 4 3 3 1 5 0 1 2.19 2.63 24 79 51 10 9 10 7 2 1 56 22 0 0 0 0 0 1.00 -0.035 15.32 -0.31% 0.08 1b start tie 6b 3 out d3
NLDS Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

  1. Schwarber DH
  2. Turner SS
  3. Bohm 3B
  4. Harper DH
  5. Realmuto C
  6. Castellanos RF
  7. Stott 2B
  8. Pache LF
  9. Rojas CF
SP: Zack Wheeler

NLDS Game 2: Atlanta Braves Lineup

TBD
SP: Max Fried
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
