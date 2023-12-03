Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Get New Year’s Six Bid In Peach Bowl Against Ole Miss

It will be quite the match-up for Penn State this Bowl Season.
For the ninth time, the Nittany Lions will appear in a bowl game under Coach James Franklin.
It will also be the fifth New Year’s 6 bid for Penn State under CJF, including the team’s third straight NY6 appearance (excluding the COVID season where Penn State opted not to play in a Bowl Game).
The match-up should be a good one, pitting two teams ranked 10th and 11th against each other as the Nittany Lions will take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Peach Bowl.
Ole Miss vs Penn State in the Peach Bowl pic.twitter.com/UvrKAIkG6K
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 3, 2023
The game, along with the Cotton Bowl, should say a lot about the quality of the depth in the two biggest conferences, the B1G and SEC.
Penn State, the B1G’s third-best team, will take on Ole Miss, who ends the season as the SEC’s fourth-best team in the rankings.
At around the same time, Ohio State will take on Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, featuring the conference’s second and third best teams respectively.
The Peach Bowl is scheduled to take place December 30 at noon.