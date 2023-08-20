Penn State Football Recruiting: Top In-State Prospect Messiah Mickens Commits to Penn State’s 2026 Class

It’s really early to be talking about the 2026 recruiting class.
In fact, Penn State is still adding to their 2024 class and looking to get them to the finish line.
They currently have three commits for the 2025 class and will look to start building on that.
But on Saturday, they got welcomed news as Messiah Mickens announced his commitment to the Blue & White.
#AGTG COMMITTED 🔵⚪️ #Happyvalley @Hayesfawcett3 @Coach_JHiII pic.twitter.com/oaDNO1l43s
— Messiah Mickens (@Messiah_1M) August 19, 2023
In fact, it’s so far out that rankings really haven’t begun for the class, so Mickens does not currently have a star rating attached. That said, he did just appear in 247’s Top 100 players ranking for the cycle.
In that regard, he ranked as the 30th overall prospect. That would make him at least a four-star, possible a five star running back. It also would make him the top player in the state, further pushing the “Best in PA, Stay in PA” mantra.
The sophomore running back had already visited eight colleges and had offers from top schools like Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State. He said he wanted to stay home, however, after enjoying his several visits.
He also mentioned his relationship with running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider. That and the program’s ability to develop in-state running backs like Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders and Nicholas Singleton were also huge factors.
Mickens would now be in line to continue that path after 2023 commit London Montgomery and 2024 commit Quinton Martin (both top PA running backs) begin their college careers ahead of the Camp Hill native.