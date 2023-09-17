Penn State Postgame Report: Nittany Lions Open Big Ten Play with win over Illinois

No. 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten), thanks to five defensive takeaways, improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominate 30-13 win over Illinois (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten). Saturday’ defensive performance marked the first time in seven years the Nittany Lions forced five turnovers in a game. The win also kicked off conference play for Penn State.
Sticking with the defense, LB Dominic DeLuca and S Zakee Wheatley led the Nittany Lions’ defensive attack with six total tackles each. DeLuca also forced a fumble recovered by LB Kobe King . The quartet of LB Abdul Carter, CB Johnny Dixon, CB Daequan Hardy, and CB Cam Miller recorded an interception each, rounding out the Penn State takeaways.
Offensively it was the same old song and dance for Penn State. The running back trio of Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton, and Trey Potts all registered touchdowns. Allen rushed 13 times for 54-yards and a score while Singleton added 37-yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Potts added a touchdown through the air when he connected with TE Tyler Warren from 11-yards out. Quarterback Drew Allar was steady, the sophomore signal caller went 16-for-33 for 208-yards of turnover free football. Senior K Alex Felkins went 3-for-4 on field goals with a long of 45-yards and 3-for-3 on PAT’s in the win.