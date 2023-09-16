College Football

Penn State vs. Illinois Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) hit the road for the first time in 2023-24 and open conference play against Big Ten West opponent Illinois (1-1).  Penn Stste is coming off a 63-7 win over FCS opponent Delaware while the Fightin’ Illini are coming off a 34-23 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Nittany Lions are looking to erase the memory of a 20-18, nine overtime loss to Illinois in 2021.

Moving on to this weekend.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions will continue to look to QB Drew Allar and running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton.  Allar has been spectacular through his first two collegiate starts, he is 43-of-55 passing for 529-yards and four touchdowns.  The Nittany Lions running back contingent led by Allen and Singleton have rushed for 461-yards and eight scores in the first two games.  Singleton has reached the endzone four times for the Nittany Lions.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions are looking to continue their dominate ways.  The unit has allowed 22-points through two games this season, forced three turnovers, and scored three defensive touchdown.  LB Curtis Jacobs leads the team with 10 total tackles.

The Illini enter the contest on the heels of a disappointing 34-23 loss to Kansas.  Bret Bielema’s squad has looked pedestrian at best this season including a 30-28 opening day win over MAC opponent Toledo.  Bielema is in his third year at Illinois and has compiled a 14-13 record.

Offensively, Illinois has turned to QB Luke Altmyer as their quarterback, replacing Tommy DeVito who moved on the NFL.  Altmyer has the ability to run, he broke a 72-yard touchdown run last week against Kansas, and leads the Fightin’ Illini in rushing yards (139). The Ole Miss transfer is 37-for-54 for 408-yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Illini are led by defensive tackles Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph, known in Champaign as “The Law Firm.” The combo led the nation with 27 TFL in 2022, and have been a force through two games in 2023.

Here’s a preview of Penn State vs. Illinois including how to watch, betting odds, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Illinois

  • 🏈 Illinois Fightin’ Illini vs. No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions
  • 📅 Date: September 16. 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Noon/EDT
  •  🏟 Where: Champaign, Ill | Memorial Stadium
  • ☀️ Gameday Weather: 75-degrees, sunny, 7 MPH winds (WNW), 0% chance of rain
  • 📺 Telecast: Fox Sports with Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (sideline)
  • 📻 Broadcast: 1210 WPHT with Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (analyst), and Brian Tripp (sideline)
  • 📊 Team Records: Illinois (1-1) | Penn State (2-0)
  • 🎲 Betting Odds: Illinos (+475) | Penn State (-650)

Penn State vs. Illinois Tech Betting Odds

Bet Illinois Fightin’ Illini Penn State Nittany Lions Play
Moneyline +475 -650 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +14.5 (-116) -14.5 (-105 BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 48.5 points (-105) Under 48.5 points (-115) BetMGM logo

 

Penn State vs. Illinois: Team Stats

Penn State Illinois
50.5 PTS/GM 26.5
279.0 Pass Yds/GM 204.0
230.5 Rush Yds/GM 153.5
11.0 Opp Pts/GM 31.0
110.0 Opp Pass Yds/GM 253.5
114.0 Opp Rush Yds/GM 224.0

Penn State vs. Illinois: Players to Watch

  • Penn State QB Drew Allar- Allar has been “as advertised” so far in 2023 albeit against not the greatest competition. Illinois won’t be the greatest competition either, but it’s a conference foe and that usually changes the equation slightly. Look for Allar to continue his progression into becoming the next great Penn State quarterback.

 

  • Illinois DT Jer’Zhan”Johnny” Newton- Newton is coming off a two sack performance last week against Kansas.  He currently ranks 2nd in the Big Ten in sacks.  Newton was ranked the 9th best defender in 2022 by PFF, led the nation in QB hits (19), and ranked 6th in QB rushes (59).

Penn State vs. Illinois: Who Has the Advantage

Penn State Illinois
QB
RB
TE/WR
O-Line
D-Line
LB
Secondary
Special Teams

 

Overall Advantage: Penn State

 

Bet on Penn State 

Penn State vs. Illinois: Series History

  • Penn State leads the all-time series, 20-6.
  • The Illini are coming off a shocking 20-18 win in their last meeting (2021).
  • The Nittany Lions have won 7-of-10 in the series.

Penn State vs. Illinois Prediction

 

Final Score: Penn State- 42 | Illini- 14

