Phillies Injury News: Ranger Suarez Placed On Injured List, Andrew Bellatti Recalled

Thought the Phillies may soon get some of their injured hitters back with the major league club, the rotation has taken a hit.
On Saturday, the Phillies announced that Ranger Suarez was placed on the 15-day injured list.
Suarez had missed his start on Friday, forcing Michael Lorenzen into action earlier than anticipated. The result was a pretty brutal loss.
The Phillies have placed left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain (retroactive to 8/16). To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, the club recalled right-handed pitcher Andrew Bellatti from triple-A Lehigh Valley.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 19, 2023
The earliest Suarez would now be eligible to return would be the series against the Brewers at the start of September.
The Phillies had planned a six-man rotation, but Taijuan Walker missed his last start and Suarez is now shelved. It leaves some question marks coming up.
Andrew Bellatti was recalled from AAA to take the open spot.
The Phillies are hoping to get Jose Alvarado, Brandon Marsh, and Cristian Pache back from the injured list in the next week or so.