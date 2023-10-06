Phillies

2023 NLDS: Phillies NLDS Rotation is Set for First Three Games

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies NLDS pitching rotation is officially set.  Well, at least for the first three-games of the best-of-five 2023 National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. LHP Ranger Suarez has once again been tabbed by Phils’ manager Rob Thomson to start Game 1 of the series.  Suarez will be followed by RHP Zack Wheeler and RHP Aaron Nola in Game 2 and Game 3, respectively. Atlanta is expected to start RHP Spencer Strider, LHP Max Fried, and RHP Bryce Elder to start the series.

Here’s the schedule for the Phillies vs. Braves 2023 NLDS:

2023 National League Division Series (Best-Of-Five) Schedule

  • Game 1: Saturday, Oct 7- Phillies at Braves | First Pitch: 6:07 PM/EDT | TV: TBS
  • Game 2: Monday, Oct 9- Phillies at Braves | First Pitch: 6:07 PM/EDT | TV: TBS
  • Game 3: Wednesday, Oct 11- Braves at Phillies | First Pitch: 5:07 PM/EDT | TV: TBS
  • Game 4: Thursday, Oct 12- Braves at Phillies | First Pitch: 6:07 PM/EDT | TV: TBS (if necessary)
  • Game 5: Saturday, Oct 14- Phillies at Braves | First Pitch: 6:07 PM/EDT | TV: TBS (if necessary)
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

2023 NL Division Series Preview: Phillies vs. Braves Preview

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  11h
Phillies
2023 NLDS: Phillies vs. Braves 2023 NLDS Schedule
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 5 2023
Phillies
2023 NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Crush Marlins, Advance to NLDS Against Atlanta
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 5 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 4 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Defeat Marlins 4-1 to take NL Wild Card Series Game 1
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023
Phillies
2023 Phillies Postseason Roster: Phillies NL Wild Card Series Roster is Set
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023
Phillies
WATCH: Phillies 2023 Postseason Hype Video Has Dropped
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023