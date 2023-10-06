2023 NLDS: Phillies NLDS Rotation is Set for First Three Games

The Philadelphia Phillies NLDS pitching rotation is officially set. Well, at least for the first three-games of the best-of-five 2023 National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. LHP Ranger Suarez has once again been tabbed by Phils’ manager Rob Thomson to start Game 1 of the series. Suarez will be followed by RHP Zack Wheeler and RHP Aaron Nola in Game 2 and Game 3, respectively. Atlanta is expected to start RHP Spencer Strider, LHP Max Fried, and RHP Bryce Elder to start the series.
Here’s the schedule for the Phillies vs. Braves 2023 NLDS: