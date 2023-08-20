Phillies Roster Move: Phillies Activate Brandon Marsh for 2023 Little League Classic

The beard is back, bay-bay! Prior to Sunday’s 2023 Little League Classic, the Philadelphia Phillies announced the club has recalled OF Brandon Marsh from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies do not have to make a corresponding move until Monday due to MLB rules permitting a 27th player for Sunday’s game. Marsh was injured on August 5 against Kansas City when he collided with the centerfield fence at Citizens Bank Park.
Prior to tonight’s game against the Washington Nationals, the Phillies recalled OF Brandon Marsh from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley (AAA), reinstated him from the 10-day IL (left knee contusion) and added him as the additional player for tonight’s Little League Classic.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 20, 2023
Marsh is slashing .281/.367/.460 with eight homers, 43, RBIs, 20 doubles, and a .827 OPS in 101-games this season. At the time of his injury, the Phillies’ daycare director was in the midst of a 12-game span where he was hitting .323 with a homer and seven RBIs.
