Phillies Roster Move: Phillies Activate Brandon Marsh for 2023 Little League Classic

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

The beard is back, bay-bay! Prior to Sunday’s 2023 Little League Classic, the Philadelphia Phillies announced the club has recalled OF Brandon Marsh from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.  The Phillies do not have to make a corresponding move until Monday due to MLB rules permitting a 27th player for Sunday’s game. Marsh was injured on August 5 against Kansas City when he collided with the centerfield fence at Citizens Bank Park.

Marsh is slashing .281/.367/.460 with eight homers, 43, RBIs, 20 doubles, and a .827 OPS in 101-games this season.  At the time of his injury, the Phillies’ daycare director was in the midst of a 12-game span where he was hitting .323 with a homer and seven RBIs.

2023 Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Odds

Prop Bet Odds Play
Philadelphia to Win the World Series +1800 BetMGM logo
Philadelphia to Win the National League +900 BetMGM logo

 

Bet on the Phillies to Win the World Series (+1800)
