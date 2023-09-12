Rutgers Football Schedule: Rutgers vs. Michigan Start Time and TV Clearance Announced

In Rutgers football schedule news, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights first road trip of the year –a September 23 matchup against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines— will kick off at noon and be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network, the school announced via a release. The game from the Big House will mark the third consecutive week the Scarlet Knights will be featured on the Big Ten Network. In addition, the game will be broadcast on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Radio Network including the Audacy app for those in the South Jersey-Philadelphia area that cannot receive a terrestrial signal.
The Scarlet Knights are 8-1 all-time against the Wolverines, including the programs first ever Big Ten win in 2014. The two of the last three games between Rutgers and Michigan have come down to the final possession and/or overtime. Rutgers closes out their non-conference schedule on Saturday against Virginia Tech and Michigan hosts Bowling Green.