Rutgers Postgame Report: Scarlet Knights Defeat Viginia Tech for first time in 31-years

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) once again leaned on a strong running attack to wear down the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2, 0-0 ACC) in a 35-16 win in front of 52,657 fans in Piscataway. The win, 31-years in the making, moves Rutgers to 3-0 on the season with a date against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines next weekend in the Big House.
The Scarlet Knights once again featured a run heavy attack, Rutgers rushed for 256 yards in total. The Rutgers’ running attack was once again centered on RB Kyle Monangai, the Roseland, NJ native rushed for 143-yards and three touchdowns. QB Gavin Wimsatt added a wrinkle to the Rutgers’ rushing attack, the Owensboro, KY native ran for a career-high 87-yards and a touchdown. Wimsatt also added a touchdown pass to WR Christian Dremel, however the Scarlet Knights passing attack was nearly nonexistent. Wimsatt only completed seven passes for 46-yards and the touchdown to Dremel.
The Scarlet Knights’ defense once again caused havoc for the opposing offense forcing two turnovers and four sacks. DE Wesley Bailey recovered a fumble by VaTech QB Kyron Drones on the opening play of the game to set up a 19-yard Monangai touchdown run on the next play. S Flip Dixon continued to impress as the newest piece of the Rutgers secondary, the Minnesota transfer registered eight total tackles and an interception. LB Tyreem Powell led Rutgers with 11 total tackles including one TFL and one sack. DE Aaron Lewis, CB Robert Longerbeam, and DT Mayan Ahanotu all registered a sack along with Powell. Saturday marked the third consecutive game Rutgers has held their opponent under 20-points.