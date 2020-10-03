Yuengling to Debut Retro Phillies Can, Party Pavilion at Citizens Bank Park

Beer and baseball go hand-in-hand. For Phillies fans this season, their beer will become a little bit more Phillies-focused. D.G. Yuengling and Sons Brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, announced a few initiatives for the upcoming Phillies season. One of them has a retro look.

At Citizens Bank Park Yuengling is unveiling a new bar area in right field Yuengling Party Pavilion. Yuengling’s core products – Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, and the new upscale light brand, FLIGHT by Yuengling will be available for sale at the Yuengling Party Pavilion.

"Yuengling is a terrific partner and an important part of our ballpark’s off-the-field lineup,” said David Buck, Phillies Executive Vice President in a press release from Yuengling. “As we kickoff our 2020 season, we are excited that our fans will once again be able to enjoy the iconic taste of America’s Oldest Brewery, both at the ballpark or in their own home, all while cheering for their favorite baseball team.”

Fans may get most excited about the retro Phillies can. The maroon cans feature the retro Phillies "P" on the cans. They will be available at beer distributors in the Philadelphia region.

Yuengling will continue to work with with Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, with whom Yuengling has partnered with in recent seasons.