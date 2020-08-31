Phillies Add Suarez, Bruce as Grullon is Designated, Kingery Hits IL

The Phillies helped shore up their bullpen on Monday afternoon, adding reliever David Phelps in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. But that is not the only relief the Phillies will get on Monday. The Phillies will see the return of pitcher Ranger Suarez and outfielder and designated hitter Jay Bruce.

The Phillies also announced that infielder and outfielder Scott Kingery was placed on the 10-day injured list. The official diagnosis was back spams. Kingery had mentioned back issues in the past.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Suarez and for Phelps, the Phillies designated for assignment the contract of reliever Reggie McClain and catcher Deivy Grullon.

McClain pitched last night in the Phillies' 12-10 loss against the Braves. Grullon had been in the 60-player pool and was likely third on the Phillies depth chart at catcher. Because Suarez was likely (though it is not usually confirmed as such) on the COVID list, he did not count towards the 40-man roster, necessitating a move.

Grullon looked promising but did not fare well behind the plate during Spring Training. Grullon hit 21 home runs last season, tying Alec Bohm for the organizational lead in the minor leagues. While the move was surprising, the Phillies might see there as being plenty depth at the position.

Many are pointing to Phillies prospect Rafael Marchan as the next one behind the plate to help from the system. Marchan will be Rule 5-eligible this offseason and most certainly will have to be protected anyway. Marchan would have played at Double-A Reading this season.

The Phillies could work a trade for Grullon before exposing him to waivers.