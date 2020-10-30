Phillies Claim Reliever, Cut Ties With Several



Phil Gosselin hit .250 for the Phillies in 2020 (Frank Klose/Sports Talk Philly)

The Phillies continued a major overhaul of their roster on Friday afternoon with a number of moves. The Phillies cleared even more room in their bullpen as the Phillies seek to move forward after a season in which the bullpen was historically bad.

The Phillies announced that they have made the following moves:

Phillies declined the contract option for RHP David Phelps

Phelps would have made $4.5 million if the Phillies picked up the contract option. They will instead pay a $250,000 buyout. Phelps is not likely to receive the $4.5 million in free agency, though Phelps is likely to find a team to pitch for in 2021

Phillies declined the contract option for RHP Hector Neris

This move is interesting. Had the option been picked up, Neris would have earned $7 million plus incentives. Neris does remain under Phillies control but wil instead be eligible for salary arbitration. Could the Phillies be banking on a lower dollar amount for Neris through the arbitration process? Neris earned a pro-rated portion of $4.6 million in 2020 and likely would get a raise. So the Phillies could be looking to save some money here. They also have time now to decide to non-tender Neris down the line if htey wish.

Phillies claimed RHP Johan Quezada on waivers from the Miami Marlins

The Phillies pick up a player that had a brief appearance in 2020 (three innings, three earned runs allowed). Quezada had previously not pitched above Class A Advanced in 2019. This is someone the Phillies might hope to get a chance to develop in 2021 in hopes that he will be a long-term piece. Quezada turned 26 in August

Phillies declined $12 million option on David Robertson

This move was expected. The Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year deal prior to 2019 and got very little production for their investment: Robertson made just seven appearances and had a 5.40 earned run average when Robertson hit the injured list in 2019. Robertson missed all of 2020 after undergoing "Tommy John" surgery.

Phillies outrighted RHP Blake Parker, IF Phil Gosselin, RHP Heath Hembree and LHP Adam Morgan; all elected free agency

We learned over Hembree and Morgan yesterday, but the decisions on Parker and Gosselin were unknown. The Phillies could re-sign Morgan, Gosselin, and Parker, but likely to minor league deals. Morgan is recovering from elbow surgery and will be out a while. Parker and Gosselin tend to sign minor league deals in recent years, and look to prove their worth in Spring Training. That could happen in Philadelphia or elsewhere.