Powder Blue Podcast: Herrera Off Roster, Kingery Down, and Examining the New Bullpen

03/30/2021

Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher look at the decision to keep Odubel Herrera off of the 40-man roster, out of the major leagues, and the center field situation without him. Also, once-promising Scott Kingery is demoted, and the Philllies decide to press forward with only one left-handed pitcher in the bullpen. All that and more on the Opening Day edition of the Powder Blue Podcast.

 

