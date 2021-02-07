Week 12 Preview: Union vs. Nashville SC

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

There’s a first time for everything! Due to restrictions and a shortened schedule in 2020, the Union didn’t have a chance to face Nashville SC in their inaugural season, meaning that Saturday’s tie will be the first time the two sides will have met.

The Boys In Blue are currently on an eight-game winning streak, with their most recent result being a nervy 3-3 draw against the Chicago Fire, and sitting in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference. Their quality of play has noticeably suffered a bit, looking disorganized in midfield and distracted in defense, along with a severe lack of urgency until they find themselves behind on the scoresheet.

This is due to the fact that Jim Curtin has been resting some of his regular starters after a busy stretch of three games in six days, along with having key midfielder Jose Martinez unavailable for selection due to international duty. A team that has been so used to playing with virtually the same lineup every single game having even a couple of new players and some switched up roles really got thrown for a loop, but has managed to pull out some truly miraculous results.

There’s no telling what could happen between these two sides, as there is no history to speak of, but Curtin has acknowledged Nashville’s early success as the MLS’ latest expansion team.

“They’re a team that does not give up a lot of clear-cut chances in the run of play,” Curtin said in a pre-game press conference. “[Head coach] Gary Smith has done a great job with them, having them organized, difficult to play against, and in their attacking moments still a dangerous team.”

A notable similarity between the Union and Nashville is their emphasis on defense. The Union have allowed 10 goals in 11 games, while Nashville sit right behind them in the league rankings with allowing 11 goals in 10 games. The Union’s tried-and-true back four of Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, and Olivier Mbaizo, along with the goalkeeper Andre Blake, have established themselves as one of the most solid back lines in the league.

That being said, the Union have proved that there are no predictable games this season, and that every point matters as the season progresses. Curtin understands this, and has outlined what the Union must do to collect their first win since their 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew on June 23.

“We’ll have to be organized and we’ll have to be really decisive in our transition from defense to attack,” Curtin said. “Once they set up their [defensive] blocks, they’re very tough to break down.”

Predicted Lineup: Andre Blake, Alvas Powell, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan, Alejandro Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Jose Martinez will be available for selection, but it’s unlikely that Curtin will start him after having just returned from international duty with Venezuela. This will make room for Sullivan, who just recently won MLS Goal of the Week with his stellar bicycle kick against Chicago, and has proven himself worthy of more starts in the attack. Aside from showing off Sullivan’s talents, the Chicago game showed just how badly the Union’s midfield needs Bedoya, who will return to the lineup after being rested..

Score Prediction: The Union will undoubtedly benefit from having their squad returned to full strength (more or less), especially in their offense. Sullivan’s youthful presence, contrasted with Bedoya’s seasoned skill, will revitalize the midfield diamond, while the pairing of Santos and Przybylko will have no problem combining to help the Union to a 2-1 win.