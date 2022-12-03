Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies Reportedly Add former Mets Closer Familia

Report: Phillies Showing Interest in Slugger Castellanos

03/12/2022

As the Hot Stove once again heats up for Major League Baseball teams, the Phillies seek to complete their roster.  The Phillies reportedly agreed to add reliever Jeurys Familia on Saturday evening.  But also on Saturday evening an old rumor from November was unearthed again in the post-lockout era.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that

This was not the first time Morosi connected the two sides.

On November 29, it was Morosi who reported that the Phillies had contact with the representatives for Castellanos.  Indeed, Dombrowski ran the show in Detroit when Castellanos was drafted.   But the Phillies need a reliable bat for the lineup to protect Bryce Harper.  With defensive shifts eliminated, Harper could see more intentional walks, and having a power bat behind him would go a long way.

A right-handed hitter, Castellanos is coming off one of his most productive seasons of his career.  A 2021 All Star, Castellanos batted .309 while hitting 34 home runs and driving in 100 runs.  His OPS of .939 was good for fifth in the National League.

The Phillies are looking for a starting left fielder and remain on the market for a center fielder.

