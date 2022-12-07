Kyle Schwarber Added to the 2022 Home Run Derby



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The National League’s home run leader is in! Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber will participate in the 2022 MLB T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Schwarber has 28 homers on the season and was selected to his second consecutive MLB All-Star Game on Sunday.

The premier event of the All-Star experience, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby takes place on Monday, July 18 from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Schwarber, who will be participating in his second Home Run Derby, will be the sixth Phillie to participate in the All-Star era derby. He joins Jim Thome , Bobby Abreu, Ryan Howard (3x), Chase Utley, and Rhys Hoskins as Phillies participants. The last Phillie to win the Derby was Howard in 2007.

Schwarber is looking to avenge his second place finish in 2018. He lost to current teammate Bryce Harper, then with Washington, 19-18 in the final round.

Schwarber will have his work cut out for him this year. The Derby is loaded with heavy hitters and future enshrinees.