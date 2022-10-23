NLCS Game 4: Phillies Win 10-6, One Win Away from the NL Pennant

The Philadelphia Phillies overcame multiple deficits –including 4-runs before even batting– to defeat the San Diego Padres 10-6 on Saturday night to take a 3-to-1 series lead. The Phillies can clinch their first trip to the World Series since 2009 with a win on Sunday afternoon in South Philly.

Now, about that recap. If you had the following on your Postseason bingo card you can collect your prize money:

Both starters don’t make it out of the 1st inning

A combined 7-runs are scored in the 1st inning

13 total pitchers

Six home runs

3.1 shutdown innings from Connor Brogdon and Andrew Bellatti

and Two homers from Rhys Hoskins

Three shutdown innings from Noah Syndergaard and David Robertson

If you want a full, traditional recap you can read it here.

What the Phillies did tonight in Game 4 was simply remarkable. Many teams would’ve folded when faced with an immediate 4-run hole, but this team immediately clawed back into the game. Many teams would’ve packed it in after battling to tie to the game only to give it away the next inning. Many teams would’ve, but not this Phillies team.

What’s happening is nothing short of magical.

EVERYONE contributed tonight for the Phillies, whether it was at the plate or in the field and now the Phillies are one win away from the NL Pennant.