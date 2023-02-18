Penn Quakers end Yale winning streak in physical game

Philadelphia: We are getting to the point in the season where you see if your team is ready for the rush that is March Madness and that is what we had on Friday night as the Penn Quakers took on the Yale Bulldogs from the Palestra on the campus of the University of Penn.There was a lot on the line in this game, Penn entered the game on a 5-game winning streak while Yale led the Ivy League & on a 6-game winning streak.How the game went:In the first half, Both Penn & Yale would have a good defense and at one point Yale would have a lead of 6 at 13-7 with 13:30 left. The Quakers would respond and took the lead at 21-19 with 7:05 left. The defense would be the story for the rest of the half and if your the basketball fans that like real hard physical basketball, this was your night to see this game. The Quakers took a 31-29 lead into halftime. The way how the first half, you got the feeling in the arena that this could come down to the final shot & yes it did live up to the hype as both Yale & Penn would put on a show in the second half.The Quakers built the lead up to 6 on two separate times in the second half with the latest one being 61-55 with 4:06 left, The Bulldogs would hang around to make this game very interesting down the stretch. Quakers Jordan Dingle would have the play of the game as he hit an amazing shot that made it 65-61
2H (12.1) | Penn 65, Yale 61JORDAN! THE TEARDROP NEAR THE ELBOW!#Whānau | #FightOnPenn 🔴🔵🏀 pic.twitter.com/HwoeVoHncy— Penn Men's Basketball (@PennMBB) February 18, 2023
It would come down to the final shot for Yale to force the game into overtime and it would not happen
It's Over as #Penn Takes down #Yale 66-64 nail biting finish here at the Palestra what a game#YalevsPenn #IvyLeague pic.twitter.com/HtKfYShkYP— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) February 18, 2023
Penn stops Yale 6 game winning streak 66-64 & now the Quakers have extended their winning streak to 6 games and put more pressure on the other teams as only the top 4 make the Ivy League Tournament. Postgame:Penn Coach Steve Donahue on the win
Here are the questions I asked #Penn Coach Steve Donahue on their win over Yale#YalevsPenn #IvyLeague pic.twitter.com/VmqS77ocHk— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) February 18, 2023
Penn Jordan Dingle:
I asked #Penn Jordan Dingle about playing in this game that came down to the final shot and ending Yale's winning streak#YalevsPenn #IvyLeague pic.twitter.com/kDOBgB7U2m— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) February 18, 2023
Final stats:
What is next:The Penn Quakers now stand at 15-11 (7-4 in Ivy League) & will have a quick turnaround as they battle Brown at the Palestra while Yale falls to 17-6 (7-4 in Ivy League) & attempt to start a new winning streak when they stay on the road at Princeton also on February 18.