Costly Mistakes hurts Wildcats as they fall to VCU in First Round of Men’s NIT

Radnor PA: It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Villanova Wildcats under Coach Kyle Neptune as they would make postseason play but not the tournament they wanted as the Wildcats would be in the NIT as they battled VCU on Wednesday night at Finneran Pavilion. This would be Villanova’s first home NIT game since 2004, the winner would move on to play South Florida in the 2nd round Saturday/Sunday
Lineup:
pic.twitter.com/DUkIvCOWRv
— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) March 21, 2024
How the game went:
The Wildcats would get the scoring started & VCU would respond with 8-0 run for an 8-5 lead, then later on VCU went on 11-0 run for 19-14 lead. For most of the first half, Villanova was coming from behind and you could see the defense that VCU was showing and it was making them angry,
The Wildcats would close the first half strong as Mark Armstrong would hit 3 at the buzzer to end the 1st half & Villanova would cut the VCU lead to 31-30 at halftime
.@markarmstr0ng1 beats the buzzer!
📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/TVqDzDCqev
— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) March 21, 2024
Going into the second half, could Villanova find way to make VCU uncomfortable & early on the answer was yes with 2 big plays from TJ Bamba including this monster dunk
.@TjBamba_ with the SLAM! pic.twitter.com/AeFnSWTAMy
— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) March 21, 2024
The Wildcats would lead 49-46 on 3 by Hausen, then VCU would respond and get the lead back up to 7 at 56-49. Eric Dixon would not let the Wildcats go down without a fight & would score the next 5 points that gave the Wildcats the 57-56 lead with 5:35 left
After that run, the VCU Rams would make the bigger plays and Wildcats had costly mistakes that hurt them especially with 2 wide open dunks which gave the rams a 7-point lead at 66-59.
VCU would come on the road & take down Villanova 70-61 & end the Wildcats season.
As the game ended, some fans were chanting “Fire Neptune”
Near the end of the game you can hear several "Fire Neptune" Chants#Villanova #NIT2024 pic.twitter.com/zRnenr3GhV
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 21, 2024
Postgame:
Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune in Message to the fans
Kyle Neptune about the “Fire Neptune” Chants
Asked #Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune about some of fans chanting "Fire Neptune" at the end of game #NIT2024 #NovaNation pic.twitter.com/VXFYqTyFqX
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 21, 2024
Boxscore:
What is next:
There a couple of things that Villanova would need to do to fix things to make the NCAA Tournament in the 24-25 season
1. Can Kyle Neptune fix things to do better down the stretch of games
2. What players are staying and who is going to enter the Transfer Portal