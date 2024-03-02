Cornell ends Penn Hopes to make Ivy League Tournament

Philadelphia: The Calendar turns to March and the best month for College Basketball gets going & the Push to make the Ivy League tournament is on for the Penn Quakers who are 10-16 & 2-9 in the Ivy League & they look to make noise to get into the Ivy League Tournament as they took on Cornell on Friday night at the Palestra. The only way for Penn to make it is to win out and get help as the Top 4 teams make the Ivy League.
Lineup:
STARTING 5⃣ IS IN! About 10 minutes from tipoff here at The Palestra.
— Penn Men's Basketball (@PennMBB) March 2, 2024
The Quakers would get off to a hot start with 12-0 run & at one point leading by 14 at 21-7 with 12:20 left in 1st half, There would be a stretch where the Quakers could have blown this game wide open but costly mistakes would keep Cornell in the game as Big Red would get it down to 6 at 36-30
Penn would make 7 three pointers in te first half
HALF | Penn 46, Cornell 34
— Penn Men's Basketball (@PennMBB) March 2, 2024
As the first half would come to an end, The Quakers would keep the pressure on Cornell & would take a 46-34 lead into halftime, Quakers would shoot 50% in the 1st half
Going into the second half, could the Quakers keep up the shooting that they showed in the first half in trying to do damage to make postseason play & the answer was NO as Cornell came out with a 9-0 run and then would get the game tied at 56. Both Penn & Cornell would do the “Can you top this” with the 3-pointers as the game would be tied at 72 with 6:31 left.
2H (6:31) | Penn 72, Cornell 72
— Penn Men's Basketball (@PennMBB) March 2, 2024
The Crowd at the Palestra was into it coming down the stretch. Cornell would make a couple of big 3-pointers while Penn attempted to answer but they would not go in, The Quakers would pick a bad time to go on a scoring drought to end the game as Cornell picked up a 87-81 hard road win & ending whatever chances the Quakers have to make the Ivy League Tournament.
Postgame:
Penn Coach Steve Donahue on the loss
Opening Statement from #Penn Coach Steve Donahue on Tough loss to Cornell tonight at the Palestra
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 2, 2024
Final Numbers:
What is Next:
The Quakers will have to do a quick turnaround with a battle with Columbia tomorrow night at the Palestra