Penn Steve Donahue “Its Painful” not making the Ivy League Tournament

Philadelphia: There are a lot of emotions that go on during any season & in College Basketball in Particular when you don’t make postseason play & that is what we saw with the Penn Quakers for the 23-24 season as they failed to qualify for the Ivy League Tournament.
Following Penn’s Loss to Cornell at the Palestra, which eliminated them from making the Ivy League Tournament, Penn Coach Steve Donahue would open up about not making the Ivy League Tournament
I asked #Penn Coach Steve Donahue about not making the Ivy League Tournament for the 1st time since it started in 2017#IvyLeague pic.twitter.com/dNw9Hgpvwt
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 2, 2024
In the Ivy League only the top 4 teams make the conference tournament & this season, Penn would not make it for the first time since the Ivy League Tournament got started in 2017.
There are those saying that the Ivy League should change the format so all the teams in the league would have a chance at postseason play and follow what all the other conferences do when March Madness gets going. The Ivy League was the last one to have a postseason tournament.
For 2024, the Ivy League Tournament will be held at Levien Gymnasium on the campus of Columbia University & after that, it will go to Providence (Brown) in 2025, Ithaca (Cornell) in 2026 and Hanover (Dartmouth) in 2027.
After this rotation, the Ivy League Tournament should make its return to the Palestra where it all got started in 2017.