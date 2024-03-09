Creighton Delivers possible blow to Villanova NCAA Tournament chances

Philadelphia: We have reached the end of the regular season & there are those teams who think they have done enough to make the NCAA tournament, for Villanova needs a win to get them over the hump as they went to battle against Number 10 Creighton on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. Villanova needs this game to help increase their chances of making the NCAA tournament.
Lineup:
pic.twitter.com/rFoWz5kY7J
— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) March 9, 2024
How the game went:
Creighton would come out and land the first major blow of the game with a 12-0 run before the Wildcats got on the board and there were plenty of BOOOOO from the crowd on how the Wildcats started the game. Creighton would be shooting the lights as the lead got up 24 with 9:46 left & the Wildcats would not go away and got the lead to 34-20 with 4 minutes left in 1st half. Mark Armstrong’s layup got the lead to 10 and Creighton responded with 3 3-pointer. Creighton would take a 40-29 lead into halftime, that was one of the worst halves of basketball that Villanova could have shown knowing that they needed this game to help their chances to make the NCAA Tournament.
Going into the second half, What could Villanova do to attempt to make a comeback, well they got off to a fast start and their shot started to fall & two separate times the lead got down to 10 & then the Wildcats would break through when Mark Armstrong basket & Foul which gave everyone in the building that the Wildcats can pull off the comeback
.@markarmstr0ng1 and-one💪 pic.twitter.com/oA53o5R4Yx
— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) March 9, 2024
It would be a 12-0 Run which saw the Wildcats get the lead down to 1
ONE. POINT. GAME. @NovaMBB pic.twitter.com/UwtlpdouLp
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 9, 2024
Villanova Eric Dixon would get fouled from 3 PT Range & made all 3 foul shots with 23 seconds left. Creighton would come down & Trey Alexander would hit an impossible shot with 0.2 left for the 69-76 lead & Villanova would have 1 final chance but it was no good as Creighton held on for a 69-67 win & now the Wildcats are in deep water to have whatever chance of making the NCAA Tournament.
Overall there were chances that Villanova just had very costly mistakes which saw them go down by 24 in the first half and fight their way back.
Postgame:
Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune:
Creighton Coach Greg McDermott:
Final Numbers:
What is Next:
Villanova will now head to Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tournament to help their resume with a possible appearance in the NCAA Tournament or a return trip to the NIT.