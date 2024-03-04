BANG, Lucy Olsen Buzzer Beats keeps Villanova hopes alive for NCAA Tournament

Radnor PA: There is a certain buzz in the air as March Madness is getting into full gear for Women’s hoops and the Villanova Wildcats are starting to make noise at the right time to show that they deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday Night, Villanova Wildcats took on DePaul Blue Deamons from Finneran Pavillion.
Lineup:
Today’s starters:@jerseymikes x #GoNova pic.twitter.com/THwgCETt9p
— Villanova WBB (@novawbb) March 3, 2024
In the first quarter, DePaul would come out and lay the first haymaker, and the Wildcats just did not know what hit them as they were down 23-7 at end of 1st quarter, DePaul would have a lead of 18 at 25-7 with 9 minutes left until Halftime. The Wildcats would wake up and cut into the Blue Deams lead by Lucy Olsen, Zanai Jones as the Wildcats would end the 2nd quarter with a 4-0 run and Depaul responded with 3 at the buzzer for a 36-32 lead.
The question going into the second half was could the Wildcats grind out a win on Senior night and at the same time tell the NCAA Selection committe to keep their name in consideration & the answer was YES. DePaul would respond back and kept hitting the big shots whenever the Wildcats cut the lead to single digits and tok a 55-46 lead into the 4th quarter.
Late in the 4th quarter, the Wildcats would fight back and took their first lead of the game on shot from Bella Runyan with 45 seconds left
.@bella_runyan32 stepping for the lead…. BULLSEYE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ckWZp1TGcX
— Villanova WBB (@novawbb) March 3, 2024
DePaul retook the lead and the game came down to Lucy Olsen who would make 2 huge foul shots to tie the game at 66 with 1.8 left, DePaul would commit a huge travel call and the Wildcats had the ball with 1.1 left and Lucy Olsen would quote ESPN/ABC Mike Breen “BANG” for the game-winner at the buzzer for 68-66 win
🚨LUCY CALLED GAME🚨 @novawbb WINS‼️#SCTop10 | @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/80tmI0kwsE
— BIG EAST WBB (@BIGEASTWBB) March 4, 2024
This was the type of game that Villanova needed to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive & show that they could be a dangerous team if they got in.
PostGame:
My Interview with #Villanova Lucy Olsen on hitting Game winner at the buzzer against DePaul #NovaNation #NCAAWBB #BigEast pic.twitter.com/ZS0m2BPqqv
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 4, 2024
Villanova will now head to the Big East Women’s Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, Conn. where they will battle Marquette on March 9