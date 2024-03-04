College Basketball

BANG, Lucy Olsen Buzzer Beats keeps Villanova hopes alive for NCAA Tournament

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Twitter
BANG, Lucy Olsen Buzzer Beats keeps Villanova hopes alive for NCAA Tournament

Radnor PA: There is a certain buzz in the air as March Madness is getting into full gear for Women’s hoops and the Villanova Wildcats are starting to make noise at the right time to show that they deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday Night, Villanova Wildcats took on DePaul Blue Deamons from Finneran Pavillion.

Lineup:

 

In the first quarter, DePaul would come out and lay the first haymaker, and the Wildcats just did not know what hit them as they were down 23-7 at end of 1st quarter, DePaul would have a lead of 18 at 25-7 with 9 minutes left until Halftime. The Wildcats would wake up and cut into the Blue Deams lead by Lucy Olsen, Zanai Jones  as the Wildcats would end the 2nd quarter with a 4-0 run and Depaul responded with 3 at the buzzer for a 36-32 lead.

 

The question going into the second half was could the Wildcats grind out a win on Senior night and at the same time tell the NCAA Selection committe to keep their name in consideration & the answer was YES. DePaul would respond back and kept hitting the big shots whenever the Wildcats cut the lead to single digits and tok a 55-46 lead into the 4th quarter.

 

Late in the 4th quarter, the Wildcats would fight back and took their first lead of the game on shot from Bella Runyan with 45 seconds left

 

 

DePaul retook the lead and the game came down to Lucy Olsen who would make 2 huge foul shots to tie the game at 66 with 1.8 left, DePaul would commit a huge travel call and the Wildcats had the ball with 1.1 left and Lucy Olsen would quote ESPN/ABC Mike Breen “BANG” for the game-winner at the buzzer for 68-66 win

This was the type of game that Villanova needed to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive & show that they could be a dangerous team if they got in.

 

PostGame:

Villanova Coach Denise Dillion:

 

 

Villanova Lucy Olsen:

 

Final Numbers:

 

What is Next:

Villanova will now head to the Big East Women’s Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, Conn. where they will battle Marquette on March 9

Topics  
College Basketball Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
Twitter

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

Twitter
A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To College Basketball

College Basketball
Penn Steve Donahue “Its Painful” not making the Ivy League Tournament

Penn Steve Donahue “Its Painful” not making the Ivy League Tournament

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  22h
College Basketball
Cornell ends Penn Hopes to make Ivy League Tournament
Cornell ends Penn Hopes to make Ivy League Tournament
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 1 2024
College Basketball
Villanova Basketball: Men’s Losing Streak OVER With Take Down Of Providence
Villanova Basketball: Men’s Losing Streak OVER With Take Down Of Providence
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Feb 4 2024
College Basketball
Drexel takes down UNCW to stay undefeated in CAA Play
Drexel takes down UNCW to stay undefeated in CAA Play
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 4 2024
College Basketball
Drexel Starts 2024 with Conference win over Hampton
Drexel Starts 2024 with Conference win over Hampton
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 1 2024
College Basketball
Saint Joseph’s Soars past Loyola Maryland to close out 2023
Saint Joseph’s Soars past Loyola Maryland to close out 2023
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Dec 29 2023
College Basketball
Big 5 Championship: Saint Joseph’s Wins Battle of the Birds Over Temple
Big 5 Championship: Saint Joseph’s Wins Battle of the Birds Over Temple
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Dec 3 2023
Go to top button