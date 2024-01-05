College Basketball

Drexel takes down UNCW to stay undefeated in CAA Play

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Twitter
Drexel takes down UNCW to stay undefeated in CAA Play

Philadelphia: It is early in conference play & on Friday night we had an early season battle as the preseason favorites in the CAA the UNCW Seahawks would battle the Drexel Dragons from Daskalakis Athletic Center on the campus of  Drexel University.

Drexel comes into the game with an 8-6 record while UNCW made their way to Philly with a 9-3 record

Lineup:

How the game went:

Drexel got the scoring started with 3 pointer, Drexel Amari Williams would have a poster dunk that got the crowd on their feet.

 

UNCW would not let the dragons grow a big lead and there would be 3 separate times that the game would be tied with the last one being 20-20 with 9:19 left. UNCW would take their first lead of the game at 29-28 & also got the lead up to 4 before the Dragons responded with an 8-0 run for a 36-34 lead at halftime. One of the questions going into the second half was could the defensive battle continue and the question was yes but the dragons would not play around and bring it to the Seahawks.

During every home game, if Drexel scored 70 points, everyone in attendance would get Shake Shack

 

At one point in the second half, Drexel would get the lead up to 14 at 70-58 with 4:19 left, the Dragons would win this game 78-63 & now the Dragons are 2-0 in conference play. Luke House was the star of the game for the Dragons with 25 points.

Postgame:

Drexel Coach Zach Spiker:

 

Drexel Luke House:

 

Final Numbers:

What is next:
Drexel is now 9-6 & 2-0 in Conference play and will do battle on the road at William & Mary on January 6 while UNCW falls to 9-4 & 0-1 in Conference play and will look for their first conference win against Towson also on January 6

Topics  
College Basketball Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
Twitter

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

Twitter
A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To College Basketball

College Basketball
Drexel Starts 2024 with Conference win over Hampton

Drexel Starts 2024 with Conference win over Hampton

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 1 2024
College Basketball
Saint Joseph’s Soars past Loyola Maryland to close out 2023
Saint Joseph’s Soars past Loyola Maryland to close out 2023
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Dec 29 2023
College Basketball
Big 5 Championship: Saint Joseph’s Wins Battle of the Birds Over Temple
Big 5 Championship: Saint Joseph’s Wins Battle of the Birds Over Temple
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Dec 3 2023
College Basketball
UPSET at the Palestra as Penn Takes down Villanova
UPSET at the Palestra as Penn Takes down Villanova
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Nov 13 2023
College Basketball
Year Two of Kyle Neptune at Villanova begins with win over American
Year Two of Kyle Neptune at Villanova begins with win over American
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Nov 6 2023
College Basketball
Villanova gets 23-24 Basketball season started with Hoopsmania
Villanova gets 23-24 Basketball season started with Hoopsmania
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Oct 21 2023
Penn State
Penn State Basketball Sees Andrew Funk Join NBA Summer League Following Historic Night
Penn State Basketball Sees Andrew Funk Join NBA Summer League Following Historic Night
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jun 23 2023
Go to top button