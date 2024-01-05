Drexel takes down UNCW to stay undefeated in CAA Play

Philadelphia: It is early in conference play & on Friday night we had an early season battle as the preseason favorites in the CAA the UNCW Seahawks would battle the Drexel Dragons from Daskalakis Athletic Center on the campus of Drexel University.
Drexel comes into the game with an 8-6 record while UNCW made their way to Philly with a 9-3 record
Lineup:
Tonight's Starters from the DAC 🐉 pic.twitter.com/JpZXXSSGUB
— Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) January 4, 2024
Tonight's Starters from the DAC 🐉 pic.twitter.com/JpZXXSSGUB
— Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) January 4, 2024
How the game went:
Drexel got the scoring started with 3 pointer, Drexel Amari Williams would have a poster dunk that got the crowd on their feet.
Can't stop Amari down low 💪#FearTheDragon pic.twitter.com/FUK5RlhOvf
— Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) January 5, 2024
Can't stop Amari down low 💪#FearTheDragon pic.twitter.com/FUK5RlhOvf
— Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) January 5, 2024
UNCW would not let the dragons grow a big lead and there would be 3 separate times that the game would be tied with the last one being 20-20 with 9:19 left. UNCW would take their first lead of the game at 29-28 & also got the lead up to 4 before the Dragons responded with an 8-0 run for a 36-34 lead at halftime. One of the questions going into the second half was could the defensive battle continue and the question was yes but the dragons would not play around and bring it to the Seahawks.
During every home game, if Drexel scored 70 points, everyone in attendance would get Shake Shack
The basket from Luke House gave everyone in attendance Free Shake Shack#Drexel #CAAHoops #ShakeShack pic.twitter.com/Bgn1P9x88c
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 5, 2024
The basket from Luke House gave everyone in attendance Free Shake Shack#Drexel #CAAHoops #ShakeShack pic.twitter.com/Bgn1P9x88c
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 5, 2024
At one point in the second half, Drexel would get the lead up to 14 at 70-58 with 4:19 left, the Dragons would win this game 78-63 & now the Dragons are 2-0 in conference play. Luke House was the star of the game for the Dragons with 25 points.
Postgame:
Drexel Coach Zach Spiker:
Drexel Luke House:
Here is what I asked to #Drexel Luke House who scored 25 points in win over UNCW#CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/kVKksNzG1V
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 5, 2024
Here is what I asked to #Drexel Luke House who scored 25 points in win over UNCW#CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/kVKksNzG1V
Final Numbers:
What is next:
Drexel is now 9-6 & 2-0 in Conference play and will do battle on the road at William & Mary on January 6 while UNCW falls to 9-4 & 0-1 in Conference play and will look for their first conference win against Towson also on January 6