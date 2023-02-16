Phillies

Phillies Extend Dominguez

Maranda Jo Shinn
Nov 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (58) pitches against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in game five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Phillies and right-handed pitcher Seranthony Dominguez have agreed on a two-year contract extension totaling $7.25 million in order to avoid arbitration. This includes a club option for the 2025 season, which extends their window of control for a year. 

Debuting as a 23-year-old in 2018, Dominguez has been electric ever since, even after being shelved with a UCL injury for 2020 and a large majority of the 2021 season. Coming back hot in 2022, Dominguez appeared in 51 innings, posting a 3.00 ERA and 0.197 opposing batting average, with 61 strikeouts and 9 saves, proving himself a key contributor to the Phillies bullpen.

Phils pitchers and catchers officially report to camp today, February 16th, with position players reporting by the 20th. Following spring training, the Phillies look to return home from their opening slate in Arlington on April 6th to face the Cincinnati Reds. 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Related To Phillies

Phillies

A Closer Look At The Phillies Non-Roster Invitees For 2023 Spring Training

Paul Bowman  •  50min
Phillies
Phillies Extend Dominguez
Maranda Jo Shinn  •  2h
Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: Five Things to Keep an Eye On Heading into Pitchers and Catchers.
Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 15 2023
Phillies
MLB Votes to Keep Ghost Runner Rule in Place
Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 13 2023
Phillies
Phillies Ink a Pair of Broadcasters to Contract Extensions
Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 13 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies News: Fightin’s and Jose Alvarado Avoid Arbitration
Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 10 2023
Phillies
2023 MLB Spring Training: New Rules for a New Season
Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 8 2023
More Phillies News