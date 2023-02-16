Phillies Extend Dominguez

Phillies and right-handed pitcher Seranthony Dominguez have agreed on a two-year contract extension totaling $7.25 million in order to avoid arbitration. This includes a club option for the 2025 season, which extends their window of control for a year.
Debuting as a 23-year-old in 2018, Dominguez has been electric ever since, even after being shelved with a UCL injury for 2020 and a large majority of the 2021 season. Coming back hot in 2022, Dominguez appeared in 51 innings, posting a 3.00 ERA and 0.197 opposing batting average, with 61 strikeouts and 9 saves, proving himself a key contributor to the Phillies bullpen.
Yes Ser 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9mOeRXNLph— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 16, 2023
Phils pitchers and catchers officially report to camp today, February 16th, with position players reporting by the 20th. Following spring training, the Phillies look to return home from their opening slate in Arlington on April 6th to face the Cincinnati Reds.